Mercedes-Benz Turns The X-Class Pickup Into a Camper Van and a Mobile Kitchen

5 Jan 2018, 14:18 UTC ·
by
Ford and Ram have the full-size segment covered as far as luxed-up pickup trucks are concerned. But in the mid-size arena, Mercedes-Benz is king of the hill with the X-Class. In addition to towing and payload, did you know the Mercedes-Benz of workhorses is also compelling as a camper?
None other than the three-pointed star wanted to prove this point with two “concept vehicles” based on the X-Class, which will be exhibited at the 2018 Caravan, Motor, Touristik (CMT) show in Stuttgart. “Wait, but doesn’t Mercedes-Benz already offer the V-Class-based Marco Polo campers?”

That’s true, alright, but is the Marco Polo proficient at climbing mountains and fording streams? Of course it isn’t despite the available 4Matic all-wheel-drive, and the X-Class knows that its trump card is off-road capability. To ensure everything is under control in the direst of situations, the X also boasts dual differential locks and a transfer case.

Moving back to the camper concepts, the blue-painted model features a demountable cabin from Tischer. The silver X-Class, is more of a pickup than a motorhome, for it prides itself on an integrated kitchen system from VanEssa. Is this Mercedes-Benz way of making us choose between sleeping indoors on an empty stomach and in the tent with our bellies full?

Being based on the D23 Navara, you don't need the X-Class to make your bug-out dream come true. Conversions are plentiful for the Nissan-badged workhorse, and to be frank, they're better than what's on display in the Mercedes-Benz corner. The U.S.-spec Frontier, which is based on the D40 Navara, is even more customizable thanks to its age. And speaking of which, the D23 Navara will gain a half-brother in the form of the 2019 Frontier.

Regarding the X-Class, Mercedes-Benz will unlock the full potential of its luxury pickup truck with the X350d. The range-topping model is scheduled to arrive later in 2018 with the OM642 diesel, a turbocharged V6 with 258 horsepower and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) to its name.
