Mercedes-Benz Turns The X-Class Pickup Into a Camper Van and a Mobile Kitchen

None other than the three-pointed star wanted to prove this point with two “concept vehicles” based on the X-Class, which will be exhibited at the 2018 Caravan, Motor, Touristik (CMT) show in Stuttgart. “Wait, but doesn’t Mercedes-Benz already offer the V-Class-based Marco Polo campers?”That’s true, alright, but is the Marco Polo proficient at climbing mountains and fording streams? Of course it isn’t despite the available 4Matic all-wheel-drive, and the X-Class knows that its trump card is off-road capability. To ensure everything is under control in the direst of situations, the X also boasts dual differential locks and a transfer case.Moving back to the camper concepts, the blue-painted model features a demountable cabin from Tischer. The silver X-Class, is more of a pickup than a motorhome, for it prides itself on an integrated kitchen system from VanEssa. Is this Mercedes-Benz way of making us choose between sleeping indoors on an empty stomach and in the tent with our bellies full?Being based on the D23 Navara, you don't need the X-Class to make your bug-out dream come true. Conversions are plentiful for the Nissan-badged workhorse, and to be frank, they're better than what's on display in the Mercedes-Benz corner. The U.S.-spec Frontier, which is based on the D40 Navara, is even more customizable thanks to its age. And speaking of which, the D23 Navara will gain a half-brother in the form of the 2019 Frontier Regarding the X-Class, Mercedes-Benz will unlock the full potential of its luxury pickup truck with the X350d. The range-topping model is scheduled to arrive later in 2018 with the OM642 diesel, a turbocharged V6 with 258 horsepower and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) to its name.