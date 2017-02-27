500 HP Neon Yellow G500 4x4 Doing Dyno Testing Is a Strange Sight

We don't think it's fair to call the G500 4x4 a "car." It's so tall that it needs a truck-like bumper to stop other cars from sliding under it in a crash.





Wanting to leave plenty of room for the next generation of G-Class, the Germans left a lot of horses on the shelf, allowing the G500 4x4 to pack only 422 horsepower and 610 Nm of torque.



But people have been tuning them left and right. Using a bigger set of turbochargers, pistons, headers and air filters, PP-Performance managed to extract 500 horsepower and 724 Nm of torque. So says the dyno!



During his trip to Abu Dhabi, supercar spotter Gumbal was invited to film a lot of cool things, including a



Even if the outward appearance hasn't been altered, the SUV resembles a quarter of a million on wheels. The carbon fiber fender inserts are accompanied by a unique color called Electrobeam Metallic or Electric Beam, depending on the market. It makes us wish Mercedes had put the SLS AMG Electric into production because that's where we first saw this tone.



The big Squared was revealed at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, so almost exactly two years ago. You should think of it not as a raised G500 but as a smaller version of the G63 6x6 . It comes with the fit and finish that you'd expect from a Mercedes costing supercar money. The 100-ish production run was sold out even before it made it to Geneva, and we wouldn't be surprised if at least a dozen are in the UAE.



So what more can we say except "unleash the Kraken!"



