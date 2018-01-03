1959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van Is Not Your Average Restomod

More on this:

1 Mazda CX-5 Gets Pop-Up Camping Tent in Japan

2 World’s Biggest Lego Caravan Has Electric Lights and Running Water

3 This Vehicle Is Not a Volkswagen Camper, But Could Be Even Better

4 26-Year Old Adventurer Transforms $3,700 Worth Van into RV, Travels The World

5 Gorgeous Girl Details 1993 School Bus She Converted into a Great Camper