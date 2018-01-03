1959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van Is Not Your Average Restomod

For carrying people
, the sport utility vehicle may be the most popular solution in this day and age. Those who also like driving can seek an alternative in a station wagon, but as far as roominess is concerned, nothing beats a panel van converted for passengers. As far as Mercedes-Benz is concerned, the three-pointed star’s weapon of choice if the V-Class-based Marco Polo, a camper van loaded with premium features.
The question is, does Mercedes-Benz have anything similar to the Marco Polo
in its past? The answer comes in the form of the precursor of the Sprinter, the L 319 series of light commercial vehicles. The camper van-like model bears the name O 319, and even though it’s humongous next to a Volkswagen Microbus from the same era, it’s decidedly more premium.
See the 1959 model in the photo gallery? That’s equipped with leather seats
, sink, stove, two audio systems, and even a solar panel for those who are into the bug-out lifestyle. The sheer size of the O 319 is best observed at the rear of the cabin, where you’ll find a full-size bed fit for two adults.
Heading to auction bearing an estimate of between $175,000 and $200,000, the pictured vehicle isn’t your average O 319. It’s a restomod benefitting from “modern air-ride suspension system adapted to the standard factory dual rear-wheel setup.”
As for the business end of the motorized caravan, the seller highlights that propulsion is the duty of a “modern, fuel-injected Mercedes-Benz gasoline engine”
connected to an automatic transmission with Gear Vendor overdrive.
The description for lot #220
shines a light on how much effort it went into this O 319. The previous owner, who was an “eccentric computer engineer,”
spent 15 years to restore and upgrade the vehicle to its current state. And with that sort of dedication and attention to detail, you can bet your two cents that bidding will get wild.