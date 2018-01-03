autoevolution
 

1959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van Is Not Your Average Restomod

3 Jan 2018, 13:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For carrying people, the sport utility vehicle may be the most popular solution in this day and age. Those who also like driving can seek an alternative in a station wagon, but as far as roominess is concerned, nothing beats a panel van converted for passengers. As far as Mercedes-Benz is concerned, the three-pointed star’s weapon of choice if the V-Class-based Marco Polo, a camper van loaded with premium features.
20 photos
959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 Camper Van
The question is, does Mercedes-Benz have anything similar to the Marco Polo in its past? The answer comes in the form of the precursor of the Sprinter, the L 319 series of light commercial vehicles. The camper van-like model bears the name O 319, and even though it’s humongous next to a Volkswagen Microbus from the same era, it’s decidedly more premium.

See the 1959 model in the photo gallery? That’s equipped with leather seats, sink, stove, two audio systems, and even a solar panel for those who are into the bug-out lifestyle. The sheer size of the O 319 is best observed at the rear of the cabin, where you’ll find a full-size bed fit for two adults.

Heading to auction bearing an estimate of between $175,000 and $200,000, the pictured vehicle isn’t your average O 319. It’s a restomod benefitting from “modern air-ride suspension system adapted to the standard factory dual rear-wheel setup.” As for the business end of the motorized caravan, the seller highlights that propulsion is the duty of a “modern, fuel-injected Mercedes-Benz gasoline engine” connected to an automatic transmission with Gear Vendor overdrive.

The description for lot #220 shines a light on how much effort it went into this O 319. The previous owner, who was an “eccentric computer engineer,” spent 15 years to restore and upgrade the vehicle to its current state. And with that sort of dedication and attention to detail, you can bet your two cents that bidding will get wild.
Mercedes-Benz O 319 van Mercedes-Benz auction retro
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  