autoevolution
 

2018 Mercedes S 350d vs. BMW 730d Compete to Reach 250 KM/H

18 Dec 2017, 20:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We haven't shown you many of these side-by-side acceleration videos recently because they can feel a little fake. You have one car filmed during the summer and another in February. Or, worst of all, you use the video footage from somebody else.
3 photos
Obviously, this video has been spliced together from two clips shot by AutoTopNL in Germany. They have fantastic footage of the two inline-six flagship sedans in Germany right now. That's right, Mercedes has its ducks in a row now, just like BMW, and we can't stop talking about it.

The S63 and M760Li are probably going to get the lion's share of the attention. But let's be serious here: you don't need 600 horsepower in a car, even when it weighs over two tons. You're probably not even using 100 HP while cruising along.

So a 3-liter diesel... it's just about right for the job - not strained, not thirsty or overpriced. After the facelift, the S 350d offers 286 HP and 600 Nm of torque. 0 to 100 km/h is supposed to take 5.9 or 6.0 seconds, depending on if you ordered AWD or now.

Meanwhile, the 730d has been making 265 HP and 620 Nm from its 3-liter engine since 2015. It's about 0.2 seconds slower. Let's check and see if we can see that in the video. Yeah, we can... a little bit, as the Merc's fancy display is always a couple of kph ahead.

As with most German cars, these two are electronically limited to 250 km/h. The autobahn acceleration footage is joined by a little bit of POV action where we sample the excellent interior of both these cars. We don't know how much they cost, but similar spec flagship models usually go over €150,000. The BMW is a little bit more old-school, with a smaller display and a normal button layout, but we like that.

2018 Mercedes S 350d BMW 730d BMW Mercedes
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
BMW models:
BMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactAll BMW models  