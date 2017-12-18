2018 Mercedes S 350d vs. BMW 730d Compete to Reach 250 KM/H

HP

AWD

Obviously, this video has been spliced together from two clips shot by AutoTopNL in Germany. They have fantastic footage of the two inline-six flagship sedans in Germany right now. That's right, Mercedes has its ducks in a row now, just like BMW, and we can't stop talking about it.The S63 and M760Li are probably going to get the lion's share of the attention. But let's be serious here: you don't need 600 horsepower in a car, even when it weighs over two tons. You're probably not even using 100while cruising along.So a 3-liter diesel... it's just about right for the job - not strained, not thirsty or overpriced. After the facelift, the S 350d offers 286 HP and 600 Nm of torque. 0 to 100 km/h is supposed to take 5.9 or 6.0 seconds, depending on if you orderedor now.Meanwhile, the 730d has been making 265 HP and 620 Nm from its 3-liter engine since 2015. It's about 0.2 seconds slower. Let's check and see if we can see that in the video. Yeah, we can... a little bit, as the Merc's fancy display is always a couple of kph ahead.As with most German cars, these two are electronically limited to 250 km/h. The autobahn acceleration footage is joined by a little bit of POV action where we sample the excellent interior of both these cars. We don't know how much they cost, but similar spec flagship models usually go over €150,000. The BMW is a little bit more old-school, with a smaller display and a normal button layout, but we like that.