Mercedes-Benz Turns Its Largest Engine Factory into Electric Motor Plant

The future of personal transportation is electric, and the signs are out there for anyone to see. Despite that, there are some symbolic events that make it impossible to deny, such as Mercedes-Benz turning its largest engine plant into a factory for electric motors. Starting in 2024, the Untertürkheim factory will manufacture 1 million electric drive units.
The German plant is already the heart of eCampus, which Mercedes-Benz announced in May 2022. The German carmaker called it “a new center of competence for battery technologies.” That is why Untertürkheim produces battery packs and axles for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and fully electric Mercedes-EQ cars alongside combustion engines and their components.
The Untertürkheim factory will not only make the motors for Mercedes-Benz with the 16,000 people that work there. It will also research and develop new electric drive units in the facility with the help of 3,000 people dedicated to finding new and more efficient solutions. That’s the least you could expect from the company that presented the first combustion-engined vehicle to the world.
With the new plans, Mercedes-Benz made its eCampus even more comprehensive. When it was first announced, the idea was to manufacture batteries and battery packs there. After the German luxury automaker reached a deal with the powerful local union, it will also focus on drive units and other EV components that will allow the company to remain in control of the most strategic aspects of any passenger car.
By preparing the Untertürkheim factory for the electric shift, Mercedes-Benz tries to ensure more than a job for its workers when combustion-engined vehicles are forbidden or no longer wanted. The region of Stuttgart-Untertürkheim is where the company has its headquarters, founded in 1903, when a fire killed its original factory in Bad Cannstatt caught fire. In other words, it will complete 120 years in 2023, one year ahead of being able to manufacture electric drive units for one million electric drive units.
