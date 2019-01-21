autoevolution
Mercedes-Benz to Start Making Cars in Egypt

21 Jan 2019
At a time when most of the big players of the auto industry are targeting 2025 as the end year for the fulfillment of their plans to have millions of electric and smart cars on the roads, the race is on to secure all the needed resources to make those goals a reality.
Daimler is one of the groups that have presented a mammoth plan when it comes to electrification. By 2022, the carmaker plans to launch 130 electrified variants of its cars, adding to them electric vans, buses and trucks. This essentially means that all of its models and variants will be to some extent electric in the not so distant future.

That’s a huge effort, even for a company the size of Daimler, and some clever product allocation, factory expansions and the establishment of more joint ventures are required.

To help it cope with the deluge of products coming our way, Mercedes-Benz announced at the end of last weeks plans to build an assembly plant in Egypt. The facility will be constructed there with the help of an unnamed local partner, which will also operate it on Mercedes’ behalf.

In addition to establishing an operation in the country, Mercedes will also advise the Egyptian government on its plans to create smart cities.

“Egypt is an attractive and competitive location for production and supporting logistics. With the planned local assembly we are confident to be able to expand our market position,” said in a statement Markus Schäfer, Mercedes executive in charge with production.

“With our broad-based product portfolio, our electric initiative as well as our expertise in respect of modern mobility concepts, we are ready to support the Egyptian authorities in related projects.”

Mercedes did not reveal what are the models it plans to assemble in Egypt, nor when production is expected to begin.
