Daimler Pledges Support for Diesel Engines in Long, Documented Statement

11 Apr 2018, 12:15 UTC
by
The decision to give power to local authorities in Germany to ban access of some diesel cars in city centers has not caused much of a stir in the ranks of the automakers based in the country. The decision allows, it does not enforce, so Germany’s big three have no reason for concern.
At least, not in the short term. In the long term, the outlook is dire for diesel engines, with some countries already pledging to ban them altogether. Before that happens, it’s likely the European Union will impose some measure similar to the one taken in Germany to all member states, in an attempt to curb pollution.

After more than a month of analyzing and compiling data, Daimler has become the first German automaker to take a stand in the matter and advocate for not going guns-blazing against diesel cars.

In a very long post made available on Wednesday, Daimler outlines all the reasons why making diesel engines cleaner is a better approach than banning them altogether.

You can read all of Daimler’s statement below, as it seems to be a very well documented one. But in essence, their reasoning is based on three main points: 1. because diesel eats less fuel, it emits less CO2; 2. NOx emissions can be improved with new technologies and 3. Euro 6 emission standard compliant vehicles are gaining speed.

The Daimler reasoning led the company officials to the conclusion that getting rid of diesel engines would be worse for the environment that living with them.

“To do away with the diesel at this point would be a big mistake, for both environmental and economic reasons,” says Daimler.

“And the most recent German Federal Administration Court's judgment on the possibility of banning driving cars in particularly polluted cities changes nothing in that respect.”

“As a company that, for more than 130 years now, has demonstrated its total commitment to helping people be mobile we reject driving bans, which are a forced restriction on mobility.”


