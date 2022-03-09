Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Getting Both Softer and Tougher for 2023 in America

Thinking of buying a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for various activities? Well, then you should probably wait for the 2023 model to launch because it will receive some important upgrades beneath the skin.
According to the German automaker, the popular van will be transitioning to a four-cylinder engine lineup solely. The mill, known internally as the OM654, promises a smoother acceleration curve, higher torque values, reduced emissions, and improved vibration and noise levels.
In terms of outputs, interested parties should expect 168 hp (170 ps / 125 kW) and 208 hp (211 ps / 155 kW), with the engine featuring aluminum block, steel pistons, NanoSlide cylinder coating for reduced friction, stepped recess combustion process, dynamic multi-way exhaust gas recirculation, and near-engine exhaust gas after-treatment.
A new nine-speed automatic transmission will be offered as standard across all versions of the 2023 Sprinter. The gearbox is said to make driving more comfortable, and besides this, it will contribute to the lower fuel consumption while playing its part in the decreased noise levels. Quicker downshifts will be possible, as well as a higher overall gear ratio compared to the current offering, a seven-speed unit.
The transmission will be channeling the output and thrust to a more advanced all-wheel drive system, offered in the higher specs. This replaces the old AWD and can split the torque equally between each axle, unlike its predecessor that provided 35% to the front wheels and 65% to the rear ones when driving in the dedicated mode.
In terms of ground clearance, approach, departure, and breakover angles, the 2023 Sprinter will be identical to its predecessor.
Mercedes-Benz hasn’t said anything about the pricing part yet, but it will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, we will remind you that the current Sprinter starts at $38,300 in the Cargo Van and $43,400 in the Crew Van configurations, excluding destination. The Passenger Van and Chassis Cab can be had from $45,300 and $42,700, respectively.
