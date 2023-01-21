Mercedes-Benz Reveals UK Pricing for Its 2023 Citan Van, All-Electric Version Also Planned

When you think of Mercedes-Benz, chances are you visualize one of its high-performance models. Although the brand might be renowned for its sportier models, it has a wide range of leisure activity vehicles. One of them is the Citan, a multi-purpose minivan. The company recently announced the UK pricing for the latest version of the model.
Although it looks quite compact on the outside, the van is designed to maximize interior space. It measures 4,498 mm (177 inches) in length, with a 1,832 mm height (72 inches). Although it weighs 1,563 kg (3,445 lbs.), it can carry a payload of more than a third of its weight, 667 kg (1,470 lbs.) to be exact, and tow trailers up to a maximum gross train weight of 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs.).
The Citan was introduced back in 2012 as a badge-engineered variant of the Renault Kangoo - last year, the new Kangoo and Citan were the joint winners of the "International Van of the Year 2022."
Only one Citan model is currently available, the L1. L2 variants are also planned for this year, along with crew van and electric versions. Both the L1 and L2 will be powered by a four-cylinder, 1.5-liter diesel engine outputting 95 hp (71 kW or 96 ps) and 260 Nm (192 ft-lbs.) of torque. It's connected to a six-speed manual transmission or an extra seven-speed automatic transmission. Using the Eco start/stop function, the van can achieve a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Test Procedure) combined fuel economy of 54.3 mpg (4.3 L/ 100 km).
You can choose between two trim levels: Progressive and Premium. Both feature heat-insulating glass all around, a multi-function steering wheel, and electrically adjustable heated side mirrors. The Progressive trim comes with standard design wheels, while Premium boasts alloy wheels and a Dynamic exterior package with metallic paint.
Besides those, Premium provides a range of cosmetic upgrades – some of them are a gloss black dashboard finish, a chrome trim, and body-colored bumpers. What's more, a Light package offers LED high-performance headlights featuring High Beam Assist and front foglamps.
The Citan panel van enjoys the safety credentials and premium specifications we can find in all Mercedes-Benz vehicles. It's fitted as standard with six airbags, Active Brake Assist technology that can recognize pedestrians, and Attention Assist, which can identify if the driver is tired or drowsy and encourage them to take a break.
You can also find the useful Hill-Start Assist function, as well as a speed limiter, emergency breakdown assistance call button, and a reversing camera. Other available options include Active Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist, and Blind Spot Assist. Regarding anti-theft protection, the Citan is equipped with an integrated alarm system and double locks.
Other techy features are a seven-inch touch screen and a multimedia system complete with "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. About that, you'll also get "Mercedes me" connectivity as standard, so you can access real-time vehicle data using Mercedes-Benz's proprietary app. You can monitor fuel levels and mileage or access remote door-locking on it.
Now that you know the most notable details about the van, let me tell you how much you should expect to pay. The Citan Progressive version is available to order for a base price (excluding VAT) of £21,310 ($26,400) in the UK, while the Premium variant starts at £23,285 ($28,847). The vehicles come with a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty and free round-the-clock roadside assistance. Mercedes-Benz declared the first customer vehicles are expected to arrive next month.
