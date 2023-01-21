A Brief History of Hot Wheels: Where Are All the G-Wagens?

It's G-Wagen Month here on autoevolution, so we are exploring the world of Geländewagen on multiple levels. We all know that these are highly capable machines, and some are even incredibly luxurious too. But that comes at a cost that most working-class people just can't afford. So what do you do when you are a big fan of a car that exceeds your budget? You resort to buying one at a smaller scale, so that you may at least look at it every day before you stroll off to work.