Mercedes-Benz Reveals CLA 250 e, GLA 250 e With Plug-In Hybrid Power

Following the A-Class Hatchback, A-Class Sedan, and B-Class, the three-pointed star has expanded the 250 e plug-in hybrid powertrain to the CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake, and GLA compact crossover. First deliveries in Europe are scheduled for the summer, and all of them feature the 8G-DCT in combination with the 1.33-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. 16 photos WLTP driving range is estimated between 61 and 69 kilometers, meaning that the CLA 250 e Coupe mirrors the range of the A 250 e Sedan.



The Stuttgart-based automaker established how long the journeys of people interested in e-mobility are on average, and the results show that 90 percent of all journeys are shorter than 50 kilometers. This result comes courtesy of the EQ Ready App, which is available at no charge from Mercedes-Benz.



All three plug-in hybrid newcomers feature a 15.6- kWh battery of the lithium-ion type, and the combined fuel consumption also favors the CLA 250 e Coupe at 1.4 liters per 100 kilometers. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes as little as 6.8 seconds while maximum velocity is rated at 240 km/h (149 miles per hour).



The 1,332-cc turbocharged engine is rated at 160 PS and 250 Nm of torque from 1,620 rpm. As for the electric motor, the three-pointed star’s third-generation hybrid drive system packs 75 kW . All told, you’re looking at a maximum output of 218 PS and 450 Nm (215 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque).



AC and DC charging at up to 24 kW are also worthy of mentioning, and the battery pack is supplied by Daimler’s subsidiary company DCT while the internal combustion engine is started by the electric motor instead of a 12-volt starter.



