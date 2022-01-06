Mercedes-Benz Recalls 38,300 Vehicles for Three Separate Issues

Customary of the German automaker that describes itself as “The Best or Nothing” although that’s only wishful thinking, the peeps at Mercedes-Benz have fitted certain A-Class and GLB-Class vehicles with subpar components. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the integral carrier designed to support the front axle may corrode, resulting in reduced structural durability.
Back in May 2020, MBAG received insolated reports from the manufacturer’s internal corrosion endurance testing. These reports indicate reduced corrosion protection for certain parts of the integral carrier. From July 2020 through May 2021, the Stuttgart-based automaker and the integral carrier supplier, Spain-based Gestamp, retrieved parts from the field for more testing and to define the production date range of affected vehicles.
Now here’s the kicker: “Although no defects were identified during the testing and no field complaints worldwide have been reported, MBAG determined to initiate a recall out of an abundance of caution.” To be frank, automakers rarely call back vehicles in these circumstances without a very good reason for it, more so when you’re dealing with an expensive subassembly such as the integral carrier that costs €640 ($725) in Europe.
As if the recall’s explanation wasn’t shady enough, Mercedes-Benz also highlights that “a change in the production procedure of our supplier ensures that this issue can no longer occur.” Reading between the lines, MBAG cheaped out on these parts even though it promises “The Best or Nothing.”
A grand total of 38,312 vehicles delivered to U.S. customers are called back, namely the A 220, GLB 250, and the AMG-ified GLB 35. Known customers will be notified of the callback next month via first-class mail.
Merc is also recalling one (yes, one!) CLA 250 produced for the 2020 model year over melted adhesive contamination of the electric power steering’s power supply connection. The automakers initiated an investigation into this matter at the end of June 2020 after several internal vehicles experienced a loss of electric power steering assist without prior warning.
And finally, a single unit of the 2017 Sprinter needs to be fixed as soon as possible. The Firefly Integrations Multiplex G9 unit used for controlling motorhome accessories and equipment is apparently prone to excessive voltage that may damage various circuit board components.
