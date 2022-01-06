GM Recalls 14 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras Over One Tiny Mistake

General Motors and Transport Canada have issued a recall for a handful of Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty trucks. The 2019, 2020, and 2021 model year vehicles had been shipped from the factory with an incorrect spare tire.
Sometimes, a tiny little mistake can cost a company a lot of money to fix and we’ve seen countless examples in the past. But people make mistakes, it’s human nature, always did and always will. In the automotive industry, tiny mistakes can lead to accidents and loss of life, and that’s why we have regulatory bodies to oversee the car industry. A lot is at stake, and so car recalls have become part of our lives, no matter the make or model.
Chevrolet has had its fair share of blunders in the past and even today the plant in Michigan is idling to remind us what a monumental flop the Chevrolet Bolt has been. In some cases, mistakes are hard to spot, though. Remember GM had to recall the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra last year for an incorrect spare tire size? I assume the mistake was only discovered when one of the owners had to go through the ordeal of a flat tire and found out the spare tire had a tiny problem. And it’s so rare today to have a flat tire.
It appears the incorrect spare tire problem is more common than initially thought. While in August 2021 some vehicles from the 2500 heavy-duty series were recalled, now it seems the problem also happens on the light-duty 1500 series. A new recall has been issued, at least in Canada, and it involves precisely 14 trucks from the 1500 series, both Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. The problem is the same: wrong spare tire size.
According to the recall notice filed with Transport Canada, affected vehicles were all ordered with 18-inch, 20-inch, or 22-inch optional accessory wheels. Despite the presence of the larger accessory wheels, the trucks are equipped with a smaller 17-inch spare tire. This seems like a trivial problem but it could turn into a nasty safety issue because the size difference can render the anti-lock braking system (ABS) inoperable. This affects the braking performance and may even cause locking up the wheel under heavy braking.
To solve the problem, GM dealers will be instructed to provide the owner with the appropriate spare tire and will apply a new spare tire information label. The dealers should notify the owners of the affected vehicles and advise them to make an appointment to have the problem taken care of. The repairs will be free of charge for the vehicle owners.
The recall notice specifies that only 14 trucks are affected, but we’ve seen lots of comments on social media suggesting the problem is far more common. If you believe your car has an incorrect spare tire, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the car manufacturer.
