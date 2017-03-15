autoevolution
Mercedes-Benz Produces 100,000th V-Class at Vitoria Plant In Spain

 
15 Mar 2017, 9:10 UTC
Volkswagen has the Transporter, and Mercedes-Benz has the V-Class. Known as the Metris in the United States, the third generation of the V-Class is celebrating a production milestone.
Primarily manufactured in Spain at the Vitoria-Gasteiz assembly plant in the Basque Country, the factory has recently finished manufacturing the 100,000th example of the W447 V-Class. M-B notes that it rolled off the assembly line last Friday, on March 10, and it was turned into a Marco Polo Horizon. As a brief refresher, the order books for the recreational vehicle opened in February, with retail pricing kicking off from €52,051.

Production of the V-Class started in Vitoria in March 2014, and ever since, the light commercial vehicle produced achieved the greatest growth rate within the Mercedes-Benz Vans model lineup. The three-pointed star highlights that almost 48,700 units were sold last year.

To sustain the increasing demand for the V-Class, Mercedes-Benz decided to pour more money into the Vitoria plant in order to expand production capacity. The automaker doesn’t go into further detail, but notes that “an ambitious production program is expected, too.” At the present moment, Mercedes-Benz’s Spanish manufacturing complex employs almost 5,000 workers and rolls out 668 V-Classes per day.

In its domestic market, the V-Class is available from €36,990 in three variations: kompakt, lang, and extralang. Engine-wise, there are three mills to choose from, all displacing 2.1 liters: V 200 d, V 220 d, and the V 250 d. We put the latter to the test a few years ago, and to quote my colleague, the V 250 d can’t win all the battles, but overall victory has been achieved.” Indeed, the V-Class is, at heart, a pretty posh minivan.

Things can get even posher with the Marco Polo lineup, especially the Horizon model mentioned a few paragraphs earlier. Those customers who would rather an honest-to-god variant of the V-Class needn’t look any further than the Vito Tourer Crew, which is retailing from €23,788.
