Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Lineup Adds Horizon Model, Looks Ready For Adventure

Marco. Polo. Horizon. Mercedes-Benz
used these three words to name its newest camper van, which complements the Marco Polo and Marco Polo Activity. Now available to order, the Horizon model is priced from €52,051. And boy, you do get a lot for those euros.
Described as a recreational vehicle that combines stylish design with maximum functionality, the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Horizon will make its first public outing at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
. Turbo diesel power is all the Horizon has to offer, with outputs ranging from 136 to 190 PS.
Rear-wheel-drive comes standard, but 4Matic is also available. Regardless of the driven wheels, the V-Class
-based model ships with 7G-Tronic Plus from the get-go. With seating for up to eight and sleeping configurations for up to five people, the three-pointed star’s van is definitely commodious.
Aimed at adventurers and families who like to spend time together doing outdoor activities, the all-new Horizon is, in essence, half Marco Polo
and half Marco Polo Activity
. If more space is required to transport lots of luggage or leisure equipment (kayaks, for example), some of the seats can be removed.
Customers who plan on sleeping in the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Horizon prepare for a good night’s sleep thanks to the integrated curtains. The two-person roof bed, however, is on the tight side. Measuring 2.05 by 1.13 meters, the roof bed is bested by the in-car bed, but only as long as you’re not a tall person. 1.93 meters long by 1.35 meters wide, Mercedes-Benz says that three adults can squeeze in there. As long as they're slim, that is.
"With our new Marco Polo Horizon we appeal to customers who want the handling and high-quality design of a passenger car but need a flexible vehicle for their active leisure pursuits,"
explains Klaus Maier, a man whose business card reads head of marketing and sales at Mercedes-Benz’ Vans division.