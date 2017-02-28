autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Lineup Adds Horizon Model, Looks Ready For Adventure

 
28 Feb 2017, 16:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Marco. Polo. Horizon. Mercedes-Benz used these three words to name its newest camper van, which complements the Marco Polo and Marco Polo Activity. Now available to order, the Horizon model is priced from €52,051. And boy, you do get a lot for those euros.
Described as a recreational vehicle that combines stylish design with maximum functionality, the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Horizon will make its first public outing at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Turbo diesel power is all the Horizon has to offer, with outputs ranging from 136 to 190 PS.

Rear-wheel-drive comes standard, but 4Matic is also available. Regardless of the driven wheels, the V-Class-based model ships with 7G-Tronic Plus from the get-go. With seating for up to eight and sleeping configurations for up to five people, the three-pointed star’s van is definitely commodious.

Aimed at adventurers and families who like to spend time together doing outdoor activities, the all-new Horizon is, in essence, half Marco Polo and half Marco Polo Activity. If more space is required to transport lots of luggage or leisure equipment (kayaks, for example), some of the seats can be removed.

Customers who plan on sleeping in the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Horizon prepare for a good night’s sleep thanks to the integrated curtains. The two-person roof bed, however, is on the tight side. Measuring 2.05 by 1.13 meters, the roof bed is bested by the in-car bed, but only as long as you’re not a tall person. 1.93 meters long by 1.35 meters wide, Mercedes-Benz says that three adults can squeeze in there. As long as they're slim, that is.

"With our new Marco Polo Horizon we appeal to customers who want the handling and high-quality design of a passenger car but need a flexible vehicle for their active leisure pursuits," explains Klaus Maier, a man whose business card reads head of marketing and sales at Mercedes-Benz’ Vans division.
Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Horizon van mercedes-benz v-class 2017 Geneva Motor Show Mercedes-Benz
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74