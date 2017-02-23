New Mercedes-AMG Concept Confirmed For 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

The SLS was the AMG division’s first-ever model developed from the ground up. Then came the GT, but now, the time is just about right for the Affalterbach-based company to think about a third model line. According to more or less official reports, a high-performance sedan
is in the pipeline from Mercedes-AMG.
The three-pointed star never confirmed that it has its heart set on a Porsche Panamera
-rivaling product, which is why nothing is set in stone from an official standpoint. However, Mercedes-AMG
has loosened up a bit as of late. At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the performance division will offer “a glimpse of the performance of the future with a show car.”
Mercedes-AMG elaborates that we’re in for “an alternative drive concept with a show car.”
It’s obvious that the AMG
boys are still refraining from spilling the beans about the mystery concept car’s body configuration and powertrain, but then again, hearsay might be proven right in due time.
If a Mercedes-AMG sedan is indeed what the future holds for the three-pointed star’s skunkworks, then we must talk about what sort of goodies it may bring to the table. In the case of the underpinnings, some voices advocate for the MRA platform
instead of the GT’s architecture.
Others suggest that it will bear the name of GT4 as an indicative of the number of doors and the grand touring nature, but then again, bear in mind that Mercedes-AMG GT-based racing car
named GT4 is also in development.
Propulsion, meanwhile, is expected to come in the form of the AMG-developed, M177-designated 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. More to the point, a similar engine to that powering the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+
. And just like the performance-oriented E-Class, the tentatively called GT4 is said to pride itself on 4Matic+ rear-biased all-wheel-drive as standard.
Regarding the “alternative drive concept”
part, Mercedes-AMG might be thinking of coupling the M177 to an ISG that incorporates an electric motor within the transmission. Considering that Mercedes confirmed that 48V is the way to go for its future models, it’s not that outlandish to presume that the third model from Mercedes-AMG will come in the form of a mild hybrid.