2018 Peugeot 208 Mule Spotted In Sweden

15 Mar 2017
Peugeot’s 208 was facelifted two years ago, but it rides on a platform launched back in 2012.
The French car’s body is currently being used by the mule of the next-generation model, which was spotted while testing in Sweden. The upcoming 208 is expected to come in 2018, and all rumors point to it using an all-new platform called CMP, which stands for Common Modular Platform.

As you can observe from the images, the mule uses black plastic parts to cover the modifications made to it by the engineering team, which include wider wheel arches. The latter are done to accommodate an enhanced track, and we do not rule out a larger body for the next-generation 208.

The described body will not have wheel arches as aggressive as the ones you see in the images, but its width will be increased by a sufficient degree to enable it to sit "flush" with the wheels as you see them from above.

If you cannot see that in perspective, we are talking about an increase that will be roughly about the same width as the added plastic components, if not even larger.

Evidently, the exterior design will be modified significantly, and Peugeot is expected to employ the look of the 3008 and 5008 on the subcompact hatchback. The interior will probably get the latest form of the i-Cockpit passenger compartment, complete with a simplified dash and the smaller-than-average steering wheel.

The new platform developed by Groupe PSA will support electrification in the 208 range, which could include mild-hybrid and even full hybrid applications in the future. Do not expect those to come with the MY2018 208, but they will eventually happen on this platform.

Until then, conventional models will get a reduced weight, improved fuel economy, and optimized performance. Peugeot will continue tests with its next-generation subcompact hatchback, and our spy photographers will be on duty to spot its prototypes.
