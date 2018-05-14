Mercedes-Benz iPhone Covers Come in Carbon Fiber

The habit automakers have of launching merchandise that is not necessarily linked to their core business is not new. Anything from pens and watches to smartphone covers can wear the logo of one auto brand or another.

The phone cases are meant for the iPhone 7/8, iPhone 7/8 Plus and iPhone X. They are made of liquid silicone, leather, and of real carbon fibers and will come in a selection of six colors, five designs and both as hinged book-style and hard-case versions. All will be adorned with the



The backpacks created by the Germans can be used for 15-inch laptops. Two shoulder bags have been designed for 8 and 10-inch laptops and a case for 13-inch ones. A business bag and a messenger bag are also up for grabs.



Because all of this new merchandise has been created for mobile devices, two new portable chargers will be accompanying them. Each is equipped with a lithium polymer battery in two sizes and capacity levels, namely 5,000 and 10,000 mAh.



The Germans have not announced prices for the new range of merchandise, nor did they say when the items will become available.



The prices are likely to be higher than the ones for the



In VW’s case, one iPhone 8 case was priced at around $75, but they also came with a message.



