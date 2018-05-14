autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz iPhone Covers Come in Carbon Fiber

14 May 2018, 11:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The habit automakers have of launching merchandise that is not necessarily linked to their core business is not new. Anything from pens and watches to smartphone covers can wear the logo of one auto brand or another.
20 photos
Mercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandiseMercedes-Benz iPhone and laptop merchandise
The latest carmaker to announce a new line of merchandise is Mercedes-Benz, which together with CG Mobile introduced an exclusive smartphone cover collection for iPhones. The cherry on the cake, a set of nylon bags for laptops and tablets has also been announced.

The phone cases are meant for the iPhone 7/8, iPhone 7/8 Plus and iPhone X. They are made of liquid silicone, leather, and of real carbon fibers and will come in a selection of six colors, five designs and both as hinged book-style and hard-case versions. All will be adorned with the Mercedes-Benz logo.

The backpacks created by the Germans can be used for 15-inch laptops. Two shoulder bags have been designed for 8 and 10-inch laptops and a case for 13-inch ones. A business bag and a messenger bag are also up for grabs.

Because all of this new merchandise has been created for mobile devices, two new portable chargers will be accompanying them. Each is equipped with a lithium polymer battery in two sizes and capacity levels, namely 5,000 and 10,000 mAh.

The Germans have not announced prices for the new range of merchandise, nor did they say when the items will become available.

The prices are likely to be higher than the ones for the iPhone cases presented by Volkswagen at the end of April.

In VW’s case, one iPhone 8 case was priced at around $75, but they also came with a message.

153 phone cases have been created by Volkswagen out of crumpled metal from car wrecks. The objects are to make drivers aware of the fact that texting and driving is 23 times more likely to get them involved in a crash.
Mercedes-Benz iPhone case smartphone case cg mobile iPhone Apple
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 