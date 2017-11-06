Mercedes-Benz G-Class Special Edition Marks The End Of The W463

“For real, it’s called Limited Edition? Just that?”
Indeed, dearest reader; it’s as if Mercedes-Benz has given up on finding a memorable name to send the W463
off, once and for all. Available to order and scheduled to reach dealer showrooms in January 2018, the Limited Edition flaunts a Schockl badge on the SUV
’s center armrest that reads, among others, "Limited Edition 1 of 463."
The cheapest of the lot is the G350d, which starts at €122,918.67, translating to €26,478 more than the retail price of the non-Limited Edition model. Painted in designo mocha black metallic and beautified by brushed aluminum and stainless steel exterior trim, the G350d is specced with the Sports package and 19-inch AMG
light-alloy wheels. Saddle brown designo nappa leather wraps the seats, while the dashboard and AMG Performance steering wheel feature a two-tone color combo of saddle brown and black. Black designo piano lacquer trim is also present, as is an array of driving aids.
Moving on to the more no-nonsense G350d Professional
Limited Edition, the €103,940.55 is €19,745 more expensive than the standard model and is available exclusively in china blue paint. Standard features include the Professional Offroad package, diamond motif for the center sections of the seats, satellite navigation, heated windscreen, and an auxiliary heating system.
Last, but certainly not least, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8-engined Mercedes-Benz G500 Limited Edition is the extrovert of the group thanks to a combination of designo platinum magno paint with black trim. At €140,164.15, customers interested in the limited-run G-Class get both the Chrome package and Sports package, TV tuner, and thumpin’ great Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound, just to name a few of the standard goodies.
Expected to debut in 2018 at the Detroit Auto Show, the W464 G-Class
will mark the biggest change in the history of the Gelandewagen ever since the off-road icon 460 series went on sale in 1979.