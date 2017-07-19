Magna Steyr Celebrates 300,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class Produced Since 1978

The count from one to 300,000 starts with the first civilian-spec W460, which rolled off the production line in 1979. That’s 38 years or about 7,895 G-Class vehicles on average per year. For an automotive legend that enjoys cult status among off-road enthusiasts, that’s plenty enough, more so considering the price of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class
in this day and age.
In its most no-frills configurations, the W463 Gelandewagen carries a retail price of 80,444 euros value-added tax. That’s for the work-oriented G 350 d Professional
, not the €91,410 G 350 d you see parked in front of a glitzy restaurant. At the other end of the scale, the Sondermodell G 500 4x4 Squared is a mind-boggling €231,693. Big daddy Mercedes-AMG
G65, meanwhile, takes top honors with the ludicrous price of €275,723.
Despite the stratospheric pricing, looks at who drives G-Class vehicles these days. It’s easy to notice pattern, and Mercedes-Benz revels in the fact Hollywood stars and the well-heeled can’t get enough of the Gelandewagen. Beyond the imposing looks and unapologetic fury hiding under the hood of V8- and V12-powered models
, the W463 also means business where the tarmac ends and the mud, ruts, rocks, and snow begin.
“The production of 300,000 G-Class models is an impressive milestone,”
underlines Dr. Gunnar Guthenke, head of the off-road product group at Mercedes-Benz. “The team which has contributed substantially to this success includes employees who have been part of the story of the G-Class for 38 years. We have enjoyed decades of successful cooperation with Magna Steyr in the production of the G-Class.”
The reasons Mercedes-Benz and Magna Steyr’s peeps are jumping for joy don’t end here, though.
2016 saw the G-Class hit a new sales record, with almost 20,000 units being sold within a year. In fact, the Gelandewagen broke sales record after sales record every year since 2012. Having said these, want to bet a tenner on the imminent commercial success of the soon-to-arrive W464 G-Class
?