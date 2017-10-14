autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² Production Coming To An End

Presented as a concept in '15, then morphed into a production vehicle, the G500 4×4² is the most capable G-Class off the beaten track. And although it continues to be extremely popular, Mercedes announced that the order books will close at the end of October 2017 and production will cease soon thereafter.
Bearing in mind the first models arrived in showrooms in December 2015, the Squared will have spent two years in production once the three-pointed star pulls the plug on the G63 AMG 6x6-derived behemoth. Priced at 231,693 euros and built in Graz, Austria, the G500 4×4² features portal axles, which help the V8-powered monster handle its own off the beaten path.

Developed from the get-go for the most extreme of off-road situations, the G500 4×4² features a ground clearance of 450 millimeters (17.7 inches), and it can wade through water 1,000 millimeters (39.3 inches) deep. Of course, the secret to these specs is the axle technology and the 325/55 R20 tires.

Supremely luxurious on the inside, the Squared is the first G-Class to adopt the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 developed by Mercedes-AMG. The M176 EN 40 AL is tuned to develop 422 horsepower (310 kW) and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft) of torque in this application, which is adequate considering the G500 4×4² is quite heavy. In European specification, we’re talking about 2,946 kilograms (6,494 pounds). For comparison’s sake, the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom in long wheelbase guise (EWB) has a curb weight of 2,610 kilograms (5,754 pounds).

Equally impressive is the stance of the G500 4×4², which sets it apart from the G63 and G65. The track of the portal axes is 299 millimeters (11.7 inches) wider, and that’s why finding a parking spot for the Squared isn’t an easy job. Despite its heft and high center of gravity, the G500 4×4² drives remarkably OK thanks to adjustable dampers, which even offers a Sport mode.

We’ll be sorry to see the Squared go, but then again, the W463 is on its way out. Already spied in production-ready form, the W464 G-Class is expected to go official at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Word has it the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will go on sale in its domestic market of Germany in January 2018, and at first, only the G500 and G63 will be available to order.
