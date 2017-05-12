Mercedes-Benz Adds Four Bicycles and New Helmets In Its Lifestyle Collection

Mercedes-Benz
and its partners at Focus have launched four new bicycles
for the automaker’s range of accessories.
Just like any carmaker that offers a line of branded products
that are not automobiles or motorized vehicles of any kind, you do not have to own one of their cars to “be allowed” to buy accessories.
In the case of Mercedes-Benz, the latest additions to the lineup come from the specialists at FOCUS, who have developed four cycles with a design signed by the three-pointed star brand. They are complemented by a range of bike helmets from Uvex, which are unisex and with an adjustable belt system.
The cycles are made in Germany
, and its makers assure the clients that their components are of high-quality. The FOCUS brand is owned by Derby Cycle Holding, which is the largest bicycle
manufacturer in Germany.
Other brands from the same corporation include Kalkhoff, Raleigh, Rixe, and Univega. They sell about half a million units each year, and FOCUS has been on the market since 1999.
In the case of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the new additions to portfolio include a Mountainbike, a Racing Bike, a Trekking Bike, and a Fitness bike. The latter weighs approximately 13.5 kilograms (29.7 lbs), comes with hydraulic disc brakes, and 27 gears made by Shimano. Its fork can be locked, which is something practical on slopes.
The trekking bike is a derivative of the Fitness bike, and it is slightly heavier because it comes with mudguards, luggage carriers, and other tires.
Meanwhile, the lightest two-wheeler from Mercedes-Benz’s line is the Racing Bike, which has a carbon fiber frame and weighs approximately 7.9 kilograms (17.4 lbs).
Its fork is also made from carbon fiber
, and the shifter cables are placed inside the frame to improve its aerodynamic abilities. A total of 22 gears are available, and stopping power comes from Shimano’s Ultegra line of hydraulic disc brakes.
The Mountainbike from Daimler's premium brand also comes with a carbon fiber frame and integrated shifter cables. The same can be said about the brake lines for the hydraulic Shimano-Deore system. Customers can order models with 27.5 and 29-inch wheels, and four different frame heights (38/42 and 46/50).