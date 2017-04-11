Chainless Bicycle Needs Your Support To Enter Production

Out of all the alternative transportation vehicles, the bicycle
is the one that remained almost the same since its debut in our daily lives. However, its “holy trinity”, the frame, wheels, and chain drive, might soon follow the “less is more” principle.
“Chainless” is a Kickstart project wanting to improve the way power gets transmitted to the rear wheel in the good ol’ bicycle design. And as the name suggests, the concept ditches the old-fashioned chain design for a more convenient gear system.
If you’re reading this, you might have already dealt with chain drives and discovered they need periodical cleaning and oiling. Not to mention other disadvantages like staining your pants, catching your shoelace, or worse, breaking a link during a ride out and forcing you to carry it back home.
The Chainless S1 directly connects the pedals to the rear wheel via a tungsten gearset. This also makes the bike more compact and easier to turn in tight places.
The simple frame is constructed from 6061 aircraft grade aluminum alloy and the same can be said for the forks and handlebar. The latter can be adjusted to the rider’s height while additional rubber ergonomic grips provide two different options for gripping to eliminate numb hands, aching fingers, and tired forearms.
Bellow the frame, the tri-spoke wheels are made from a high-density magnesium alloy which is lighter, yet stronger than traditional wheels. Not only do they reduce weight and improve performance, they do so while looking the part and can be had in sizes of 20, 24, and 26 inches.
Braking is assured by lightweight discs front and rear, while the rear wheel gets driven by the previously mentioned tungsten gear set. Unlike traditional materials, tungsten won't rust, and Chainless never has to be oiled.
No longer will you have to worry about a loose chain or broken link, you can be confident that the Chainless system will always be ready to go. With its innovative design, the startup has eliminated the need for most maintenance tasks, all while making Chainless a smoother, quieter, more reliable ride.
If you’re interested in this project, you can help make it come true by funding its Kickstarter application
. So far, there are 6 backers, who only managed to raise $4,300 out of the $75,000 goal.