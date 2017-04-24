autoevolution

Airless Tires Make Another Appearance As Bridgestone Plans a Model For Bikes

 
24 Apr 2017, 14:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Airless tires are not a new concept. The idea first came a few years ago, with some working prototypes actually being fitted to different vehicles, including military ones. However, Bridgestone decided to give the idea another try, thus releasing this new model specially built for bicycles.
Bridgestone Corporation along with Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd., recently announced a next-generation bicycle tire as an effort to realize practical application of the Air Free Concept. The two companies said they will continue with a feasibility study seeking to put it into production by 2019.

The “Air Free Concept” is a technology that eliminates the need for tires to be inflated with air to support the weight, using a unique structure of spokes stretching along the inner sides of tires. Also, the resins that are used in the spokes and rubbers help realize more efficient use of resources.

The company’s first non-pneumatic tire was shown back in 2013 at the Tokyo Motor Show, with the said concept being said to improve load-bearing capabilities, environmental design, and driving performance.

“With a unique structure of spokes stretching along the inner sides of the tires supporting the weight of the vehicle, there is no need to periodically refill the tires with air, meaning that the tires require less maintenance,” Bridgestone described the concept at the time. “At the same time, the worry of punctures is eliminated. In addition, the spoke structure is made from thermoplastic resin and, along with the rubber in the tread portion, the materials used in the tires are recyclable, contributing to the efficient use of resources.”

Furthermore, by offering low rolling resistance and contributing to reductions in CO2 emissions through the use of proprietary technologies, Bridgestone said it is possible to achieve even higher levels of environmental friendliness and safety. The company is pursuing this technological development with the aim of achieving a "cradle to cradle" process that proactively maximizes the cyclical use of resources from worn tires into new tires and the use of recyclable resources.

However, fast-forward to 2017, and we still don’t have mass-produced airless tires, meaning the good old 100-years-into-development regular inflatable tire is still the more feasible way to roll down the road.

The bicycle industry might be better suited to initially adopt this new technology since its lower production, and generally less stressful forces applied to the wheels compared to the automotive branch.
bike tech bicycle Eco green
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78