Mercedes-AMG GT R Crashes on Nurburgring, Long Skid Marks Point to ABS Failure

Alas, it didn't take long for the Nurburgring to "claim" its first Mercedes-AMG GT R - the quotes are here since the GT R accident that took place over the weekend doesn't seem to have taken that much of a toll on the supercar.





At least for now, we don't have any footage of the accident, but we can show you a video that brings the aftermath of the crash. And the clip reveals a crucial detail, namely the overly long skid marks that end where the guardrail starts.



As such, it's only natural to expect the accident to have been the result of an ABS failure. After all, such tech issues have seen even quicker Nurburgring toys (think:



The 585 hp animal didn't even make it past what can be considered the first actual corner of the Bridge to Gantry route used for Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events - the Affalterbach machine crashed at T13.



And if you check out the rear camera recording, you'll notice the driver and his passenger sitting behind the guardrail while waiting for the car to be taken off the track. So we can at least be glad about the fact that the two walked away from the accident.



As a reminder, we'll mention that the GT R is the kind of production car that can go round the



Given the location of the accident, you won't have to skip through the video below to zoom in on the unfortunate event. However, we'd stick around for the rest of the clip, since this shows the power of Ring-prepped front-wheel-drive hot hatches.



