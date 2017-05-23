Bentley Continental 24 Unveiled, It Is a Limited Edition of the Supersports

Bentley
has announced the launch of a limited edition model based on the Continental Supersports.
Called the Continental
24, it will be a limited edition model that will mark the presence of three Continental GT3 models racing in the ADAC Zurich 24-Hour race.
We are referring to a works team, which will run on Yokohama tires, and will also bring the return of the popular Deutsche Post livery. The latter is a favorite among fans, and complemented by a third design sponsored by Magna.
Only 24 units of the Continental 24 will be made, one for each hour of racing on the “Green Hell
.” Each of them will be bespoke, and the British brand has already presented two of them, which you can admire in the photo gallery of this story.
The brand from Crewe is excited about racing on the most demanding track in the world with three cars and a roster of eleven drivers. They will race cars 36, 37, and 38 in the endurance race held on the German track located near the city of Nurburg.
The limited-edition Continental 24 comes with a 6.0-liter W12 engine that develops 710 HP
, and is available in a unique combination of colors that blends yellow with black. Meanwhile, the second possibility of the range, also shown in the gallery, mixes red with black, but clients can also go for a single-tone exterior.
The 21-inch forged lightweight wheels can be finished with red or yellow accents, and the door mirrors come with carbon fiber covers.
All exterior ornaments that were chromed are blacked-out on the Continental 24, and even the brake calipers received the same treatment. Bentley completed the package with a titanium exhaust system and a gloss carbon fiber cover for the engine.
Its interior got diamond-quilted Alcantara, carbon fiber ornaments, and a distinctive emblem on the headrests. There’s a numbered plaque inside, and the exterior accent color is also present inside.
The performance figures of this limited edition have not changed when compared to its base, which means a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time of 3.4 seconds, while top speed is 209 mph (336 km/h). Deliveries will begin in July 2017, and each one of them starts at EUR 250,000.