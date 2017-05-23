autoevolution

Bentley Continental 24 Unveiled, It Is a Limited Edition of the Supersports

 
23 May 2017, 13:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Bentley has announced the launch of a limited edition model based on the Continental Supersports.
Called the Continental 24, it will be a limited edition model that will mark the presence of three Continental GT3 models racing in the ADAC Zurich 24-Hour race.

We are referring to a works team, which will run on Yokohama tires, and will also bring the return of the popular Deutsche Post livery. The latter is a favorite among fans, and complemented by a third design sponsored by Magna.

Only 24 units of the Continental 24 will be made, one for each hour of racing on the “Green Hell.” Each of them will be bespoke, and the British brand has already presented two of them, which you can admire in the photo gallery of this story.

The brand from Crewe is excited about racing on the most demanding track in the world with three cars and a roster of eleven drivers. They will race cars 36, 37, and 38 in the endurance race held on the German track located near the city of Nurburg.

The limited-edition Continental 24 comes with a 6.0-liter W12 engine that develops 710 HP, and is available in a unique combination of colors that blends yellow with black. Meanwhile, the second possibility of the range, also shown in the gallery, mixes red with black, but clients can also go for a single-tone exterior.

The 21-inch forged lightweight wheels can be finished with red or yellow accents, and the door mirrors come with carbon fiber covers.

All exterior ornaments that were chromed are blacked-out on the Continental 24, and even the brake calipers received the same treatment. Bentley completed the package with a titanium exhaust system and a gloss carbon fiber cover for the engine.

Its interior got diamond-quilted Alcantara, carbon fiber ornaments, and a distinctive emblem on the headrests. There’s a numbered plaque inside, and the exterior accent color is also present inside.

The performance figures of this limited edition have not changed when compared to its base, which means a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time of 3.4 seconds, while top speed is 209 mph (336 km/h). Deliveries will begin in July 2017, and each one of them starts at EUR 250,000.
Bentley Continental 24 bentley continental supersports Bentley Continental GT3 Nurburgring nurburgring 24 hours motorsport endurance racing
press release
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BENTLEY Testdrives:

2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2014 BENTLEY Flying Spur84
BENTLEY Mulsanne91
BENTLEY Continental GTC V890
BENTLEY Continental GT V890
BENTLEY Continental GT W12 89
BENTLEY Continental Flying Spur Speed 88