Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Going Under the Knife, 2024 Model Spied With New Face

Having blown four candles off its birthday cake, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is about to receive a mid-cycle refresh. The executive five-door coupe has been snapped in the open in northern Sweden and will get the typical updates that are all too common when it comes to facelifted iterations.
The heavy disguise up front suggests that it will have a new bumper, though trying to decipher its secrets is almost impossible at this point. The Panamericana grille could be tweaked, and we’d expect it to feature new headlamps, too, at least with a different DRL signature, if not more.
To no one’s surprise, the hood looks exactly the same, and that applies to the profile too, and more specifically the side skirts. Four exhaust tips are visible at the back, and in all likelihood, it should sport a new bumper, and diffuser here. The tailgate, because this is a five-door liftback in case you forgot, will probably look identical to the one of the current car.
A few updates on the inside further put the spotlight on the makeover, with the most notable one being the touchpad on the center console that was replaced by a rotary dial, which has a dedicated ‘home’ button next to it, and more physical buttons on each side, and in front of it. There is a new cubby towards the dashboard panel that still ends on the lower part with the HVAC controls. The air vents do not look different at all, and if anything, they will probably wrap it up by updating the dual-screen setup, or at least the software, and by giving it new upholstery and trim.
Depending on the model, there is a selection of powertrains available, starting with the 3.0-liter six-pot, and ending with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in the ‘63’ variants. The top-of-the-line grade is the 63 S E Performance, and it is an electrified offering with a combined 843 ps (831 hp / 620 kW) and over 1,400 Nm (1,033 lb-ft) of torque on tap. In all likelihood, the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe lineup will premiere sometime next year.
