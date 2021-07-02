2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Launched in Germany With Six-Pot Engines, V8s To Follow

Mercedes-AMG has given the GT 4-Door Coupe a mid-cycle refresh. The facelifted iteration premiered in mid-June, and will start arriving at dealerships across Europe in August. In the meantime, the automaker has announced the pricing details of the range in Germany, where it is already up for grabs.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe family starts with the GT 43. It has a recommended retail price of €96,877.90 ($114,820), and uses a 367 PS (362 HP / 270 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, 3.0-liter turbo-six, hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. It returns 8.5-8.3 l/100 km (27.7-28.3 mpg US), and emits 194-189 g/km of CO2.
Choosing the 4Matic+, all-wheel drive variant will set you back at least €100,328.90 ($118,910). This model has identical specs, yet it is a bit thirstier, with 9.1-8.8 l/100 km (25.9-26.7 mpg US) on the old NEDC cycle, and has carbon dioxide emissions of 209-202 g/km.
Finally, the 2021 AMG GT 53 4Matic+, priced from €114,489.90 ($135,695), brings 435 PS (429 HP / 320 kW) and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) from its turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine.
Thanks to the extra oomph, it is 0.4 seconds quicker to 100 kph (62 mph), which now takes 4.5 seconds. Top speed has also increased from 270 to 285 kph (168-177 mph). Mercedes-AMG states that the average fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are identical to the AMG GT 43 4Matic+.
The six-pot versions will be joined by the V8-powered models at a later date, though we don’t know anything about those yet, not officially at least.
Sitting at the top of the 2021 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe lineup will be the plug-in hybrid variant, presumably dubbed the GT 73, which is expected with over 805 HP in total, and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). It will probably need less than 3 seconds to sprint from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph).
