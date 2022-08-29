Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype Drops the Mic on Flashiness

Considering that Mercedes-AMG has been making the GT 4-Door Coupe since 2018, albeit with the constant lineup expansion, it’s time for the model to go under the knife. And it will, as this early tester, snapped by our spy photographers in Germany last week, suggests.
If it wasn’t for the flashy green shade, decorated by black elements on the lower sides of the doors, and the trippy camouflage, it would have probably flown under the radar. But the Affalterbach brand isn’t interested in doing that, so let’s move on to the changes.
Wrapped around the entire face and covering a good part of the hood and front fenders, the camouflage hides a revised grille and a new bumper. The stickers applied to the fenders, right in front of the doors, tell us that the vents were redesigned too. We cannot see any changes out back yet, but then again, this is an early prototype, so it should at least get different lighting units, bumper, and perhaps diffuser, too, alongside some tweaks made to the cockpit.
By the looks of it, this appears to be a ‘63’ version, meaning that it hides the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the hood. In the most potent variant of the car, a rear-mounted electric motor, backed up by a small battery pack, gives it a total output of 843 ps (831 hp / 620 kW), enough for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in just under 3 seconds.
While the GT 63 S E Performance, namely the plug-in hybrid mentioned above, can mix it with supercars, the lineup kicks off with the GT 43, whose 3.0-liter six-banger is good for 367 ps (362 hp / 270 kW). The family also comprises the 53, 63, and 63 S models.
Our spy photographers believe that the facelifted GT 4-Door Coupe will debut toward the end of 2023, and while it seems plausible, we’d still take it with a pinch of salt.
