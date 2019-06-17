autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic Spied in Detail at Nurburgring

17 Jun 2019, 20:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
German automakers are all about cutting that pie into perfect little slices, and that usually means they to do the same things. Mercedes makes the 7-seat GL-Class; BMW retaliates with the X7. And now it's time for some performance crossovers, to which family the GLB 35 4Matic will belong.
4 photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Spied at 'Ring: Mexico-Built AMG?2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Spied at 'Ring: Mexico-Built AMG?2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Spied at 'Ring: Mexico-Built AMG?
Americans aren't too fond of four-cylinder turbo engines, believing they belong in economy cars. However, Europeans have decades of buying lots of hot hatchbacks. They're not ready to hang up their GTI keys once the kids arrive, and models like the GLB 35 are ready to fill that gap.

We've known about this model as a possibility, but only once the prototype was slapped with double exhaust pipes did we know for sure that it's not a GLB 45 AMG model. You see, that grille is still the wrong shape, not that we're complaining.

The basis for this hot crossover is a rather tall crossover, at least compared to the old GLA 45. However, Mercedes cut a fair chunk from the suspension, probably more than it did with the A and CLA 35 models. The engine is the same in all of them, a 2-liter pushing out 306 HP and 400 Nm of torque, moving about 1,600kg though a 7-speed DCT and AWD.

It's going to cost a pretty penny too. Our guess pits the GLB 35 at about €50,000 for the base model, but that's still only slightly more expensive than the Cupra Ateca. The Kodiaq RS from Skoda would be a match in terms of price, but that's got a diesel engine. Really, only the Tiguan R will compete here.

I know I'm supposed to hate this dilution of both the Mercedes and AMG brand, but I kind of don't. It's reminiscent of a time when weird family cars like the R 63 AMG minivan roamed the streets. It also seems like the perfect way to make the kids put down their phones and also keep quiet.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 GLB 35 4Matic hot SUV spyshots spy video
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 