Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic Spied in Detail at Nurburgring

German automakers are all about cutting that pie into perfect little slices, and that usually means they to do the same things. Mercedes makes the 7-seat GL-Class; BMW retaliates with the X7. And now it's time for some performance crossovers, to which family the GLB 35 4Matic will belong.
Americans aren't too fond of four-cylinder turbo engines, believing they belong in economy cars. However, Europeans have decades of buying lots of hot hatchbacks. They're not ready to hang up their GTI keys once the kids arrive, and models like the GLB 35 are ready to fill that gap.
We've known about this model as a possibility, but only once the prototype was slapped with double exhaust pipes did we know for sure that it's not a GLB 45 AMG model. You see, that grille is still the wrong shape, not that we're complaining.
The basis for this hot crossover is a rather tall crossover, at least compared to the old GLA 45. However, Mercedes cut a fair chunk from the suspension, probably more than it did with the A and CLA 35 models. The engine is the same in all of them, a 2-liter pushing out 306 HP and 400 Nm of torque, moving about 1,600kg though a 7-speed DCT and AWD.
It's going to cost a pretty penny too. Our guess pits the GLB 35 at about €50,000 for the base model, but that's still only slightly more expensive than the Cupra Ateca. The Kodiaq RS from Skoda would be a match in terms of price, but that's got a diesel engine. Really, only the Tiguan R will compete here.
I know I'm supposed to hate this dilution of both the Mercedes and AMG brand, but I kind of don't. It's reminiscent of a time when weird family cars like the R 63 AMG minivan roamed the streets. It also seems like the perfect way to make the kids put down their phones and also keep quiet.
