SUV

AMG

The Ramcharger was never as popular as the other two, but gosh darn it that thing looked amazing. With chunky tires, acres of chrome and a clean paint job, every Texan farmer should have been happy to call this Dodge his own.The Durango is their onlyat the moment, and even though they're going to make an epic muscle version with the Hellcat engine, we still want something with a bit more retro flavor. Sculpted fenders and fancy grille are too fussy for a Doge, and we'd much rather have an SUV with the simplicity of the Challenger."What would that look like?" I hear you say. Luckily, the world is Dodge-crazy right now, and Israeli artist Superrenderscars has just pulled off a G63-to-Challenger face swap.The G63 is itself based on the normal Mercedes G-Class, one of the super-expensive German 4x4s that refuses to play by the modern rules. The original model was introduced in 1979 and stayed in production for about 40 years. Only the Unimog has had a longer career at Daimler.Anyway, there are a few superficial similarities between the G63 and a Challenger Hellcat. For example, both use round headlights to ground themselves in the past. They're also quite heavy and rely on super-sized V8 engines.Of course, the differences are also obvious, as one is designed to climb anything and the other lives its life one quarter-mile at a time. Supercharging is Dodge's go-to form of forced induction, whileuses twin-turbos.These two icons attract a similar crowd of show-offs. So if you want Dodge to make a boxy SUV, a modern Ramcharger, let them know by sharing this.