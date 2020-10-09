Mellow Motorcycles Gave This 1979 Suzuki GS1000 A Delicious Overhaul

Firenze Lanciare, the Flying Tesla Hypercar That Will Redefine Personal Mobility

This surreal custom entity goes by the name of ‘Babo45’. 10 photos



What’s your take on this splendid work of two-wheeled art? A little while back, we’ve had a look at Mellow Motorcycles ’ magnificent achievements on their 1979 Suzuki GS550 exploit – an exceptional display of meticulous craftmanship and sheer commitment. All things considered, it goes without saying these German moto magicians aren’t messing around!I’ll tell you what, let’s dive in for a quick examination of yet another breathtaking masterpiece from this Frankfurt-based workshop, shall we? This time around, the project in question began with a regular 1979 model from Suzuki’s feral GS1000 lineup.Despite its age, I’ll bet this donor is one hell of a machine to work with. It is put in motion by a four-strokeinline-four colossus, with four Mikuni carbs and a humungous displacement of 987cc. At approximately 8,200 rpm, this air-cooled monstrosity will deliver up to 90 hp, accompanied by 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of brutal twisting force at 6,500 rpm.A five-speed gearbox is tasked with transmitting this power to the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive. Ultimately, the whole shebang enables GS1000 to reach a generous top speed of 138 mph (223 kph), while its quarter-mile time is rated at a mere 11.7 seconds.When this bad boy landed in the hands of Mellow Motorcycles, the crew kicked things off by fabricating a majestic four-into-one titanium exhaust system in-house. The workshop’s owner and co-founder, Flo Hubert, describes this undertaking as being the most demanding step of the building process.As soon as the aforementioned unit was complete, the wizards turned their attention to GS1000’s engine. Thus, it was treated to a comprehensive rebuild, receiving high-performance pistons and refurbished carburetors, as well as fresh gaskets and bearings. Additionally, ignition duties are taken good care of by a Dyna 2000 module.The stock hoops were removed to make room for a pair of multi-spoked Excel Supermoto counterparts, hugged by top-grade Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires. You will also find dual YSS shock absorbers at the rear, while stopping power is supplied by restored brake discs and a Kawasaki ZZR600’s calipers.In terms of aesthetic modification, we notice a tweaked front fairing that hosts an LED headlight and a custom subframe, which supports a new tail section. Lastly, Mellow installed a set of Tarozzi clip-ons and a BMW S1000RR’s rear-mounted foot pegs for a meaner riding stance.What’s your take on this splendid work of two-wheeled art?