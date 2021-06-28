Meet the Smart Device That Teaches You How To Run Correctly

Just because you’re trying to exercise, doesn’t mean you’re doing it correctly. Running can be a great way to improve your physical and mental health, but it can also cause muscle and joint traumatisms if done the wrong way. This small gadget from the Sóma startup acts like your personal coach, supervising your jogs and correcting you along the way.
The iKinesis running advisor was designed to help runners and prevent them from injuring themselves. The creators of iKinesis claim their device is the only one that doesn’t necessarily focus on performance, but on the health and safety of the person wearing it.
The device is a small sensor that is controlled with the help of a mobile app. You attach it to your running shoe or on your leg using a band, and the sensor analyzes your movements and optimizes your gestures. It comes with Bluetooth so you can connect it to your smartphone and it offers corrections in real-time. The sensor tells you when you have to increase your cadence, correct your vertical displacement, and more. It is capable of interpreting a variety of parameters such as speed, cadence, ground contact time, stride length, and so on.
iKinesis also offers suggestions on how to improve these metrics. You’ll be advised via audio, vibration, or through the app’s interface.
According to Sóma, the running device was developed by sport and health professionals, such as sport-engineers, biomechanical-engineers, sport-physicians, physical-therapists, podiatrists, and movement specialists. The creator of the French Sóma startup itself is a physiotherapist specialized in sports for 12 years.
The iKinesis device is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and has raised over $10,500 so far. Given that there are still 23 days left in the campaign, it will probably have no problems reaching its $17,887 goal.
If you want the iKinesis device, you have to pledge at least $165 (€139). The estimated delivery date is October 2021.
