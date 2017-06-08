Meet the First Vehicle with a Negative Pedestrian Safety Score

Do you know that feeling when you really like something (or someone), and you want the whole world to know it? That's basically the mechanism that allows bands to sell those cheap-looking t-shirts for hundreds of dollars simply because it says "The Rolling Stones" on them.





The only good part about this info is that it hopefully means the truck isn't allowed to drive on public roads like that, which should be met with a huge sigh of relief that could be heard in all corners of Well, this feeling can manifest itself in a lot of ways and on various supports, with our poor cars making no exception. And when the things you like most are chrome, America, and some more chrome , this is what happens.We're well aware of the fact that we don't set the standards for what passes as beautiful and what doesn't, but just look at this and try to tell us you like it while keeping a straight face. In fact, we'll go one step further: tell us you don't find it repulsive.And you should actually keep as far away from it as possible since if you were unlucky enough to get nothing more than a bump from this truck, you would probably be dead in an instant. There are so many things there ready to kill you, that the forensics guys would have a very tough task on their hands deciding which one exactly did it.There are people who bemoan the recent spreading of the SUVs, saying they pose a threat to pedestrians as their shape and size aren't at ideal in case of a collision. Well, this vehicle right here certainly doesn't do anything to help appease those concerns.Apparently, this truck was done for the art car parade, but what this thing has in common with even the faintest notion of "art" is beyond us. There's a reason it ended up in the "Shitty car mods" subreddit, and not in "artistic car mods that Leonardo Da Vinci would be proud of" one.The only good part about this info is that it hopefully means the truck isn't allowed to drive on public roads like that, which should be met with a huge sigh of relief that could be heard in all corners of Texas. Because in case it wasn't obvious enough, that's where this beast has its lair.