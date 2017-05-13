autoevolution

Driver Stopped by Police With BMW Modified to Resemble Thomas the Tank Engine

 
13 May 2017, 13:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Modifying a car is something that is in the hands and pocket of every owner who is interested in this aspect, but it is not always easy to blend ideas with legislation.
A British man that is known in his country as the “King of the Eccentrics” has learned about this aspect the hard way, after police officers pulled him over earlier this week in his E39 BMW 5 Series.

Instead of stance, "hella flush," or other trendy modding currents, Jake Mangel-Wurzel had something different in mind for his German sedan.

He modified it to look like Thomas the Tank Engine, which is a fictional locomotive from as series of books. The character was the most popular after the books came out, and it was turned into a television series named Thomas&Friends. Some of you may have watched on TV when you were kids.

Police officers were not impressed by his modifications, which involved placing something that looks like a barrel on the hood, complete with the appropriate paint job. The “face” of the famous character was also drawn on the barrel.

The modifications performed on the vehicle are questionable, and we would not do them to any car in the world, but that is what we feel about the topic.

British legislation does not allow modifications that are not previously inspected and approved, and the driver was fined for “construction/use” offenses.

You can imagine that no self-respecting institution in a civilized country would accept fitting a barrel to the front end of a car, because it could be a hazard for pedestrians in the event of an accident. Unfortunately, hurting the eyes of petrol heads is not an offense yet.

According to The Huddersfield Daily Examiner, Mr. Mangel-Wurzel has several cars that have received bizarre modifications. Surprisingly, one of his rides received its MOT certificate last year even if it had a toilet mounted on its roof.

The car in question is a Kia Rio, and he even posted a sign on it that supported the country’s departure from the European Union.

BMW E39 tuning UK pic of the day cartoon locomotive eccentric
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673