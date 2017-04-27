autoevolution

Chrome 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE with Glass Roof Is a Mind-Blowing Mashup

 
27 Apr 2017, 14:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Many gear heads could be a bit puzzle by the rendering above and it's understandable. After all, this pixel play brings together so many elements of the car culture.
For one thing, the chrome wrap, which might just be the most screaming element on the car, has been a trend for years and when you see one, you what kind of modding path to expect.

However, the extreme widebody package of this 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LE brings the machine closer to the aura of a time attack monster.

Then there's the glass roof, which is much more suitable to a Grand Tourer - keep in mind that this is not a panoramic sunroof, a popular option across many segments, but a full transparent top, such as the one Ferrari offered on the FF, for instance.

Heck, if you think about it, the base car itself is a bit of a mashup. With its new Alpha platform, the sixth incarnation of the Camaro delivers the kind of handling that didn't use to be associated with the muscle car genre. And while the ZL1 incarnation of the Chevy, with its 650 hp Corvette Z06 engine and its even sharper dynamics takes things to ten out of ten, the 1LE package dials everything up to eleven.

The digital artist behind this visual stunt isn't at his first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE reinterpretation. That title is reserved for the other uber-wide 1LE render we recently shown you, which had a completely different twist.

We're talking about Khyzyl Saleem, a young British pixel wielder whose work we've featured on tons of occasions. As those of you tuned into our render tales have noticed, the artist has recently started experimented with the fully three-dimensional style displayed here.

And Khyzyl even took the time to share a though on his virtual contraption: "Chromaro. I'm having so much fun with this one, something a little special (hence this view),"
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 muscle car rendering
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72