Chrome 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE with Glass Roof Is a Mind-Blowing Mashup

Many gear heads could be a bit puzzle by the rendering above and it's understandable. After all, this pixel play brings together so many elements of the car culture.





However, the extreme widebody package of this 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LE brings the machine closer to the aura of a time attack monster.



Then there's the glass roof, which is much more suitable to a Grand Tourer - keep in mind that this is not a panoramic sunroof, a popular option across many segments, but a full transparent top, such as the one Ferrari offered on the FF, for instance.



Heck, if you think about it, the base car itself is a bit of a mashup. With its new Alpha platform, the sixth incarnation of the Camaro delivers the kind of handling that didn't use to be associated with the muscle car genre. And while the ZL1 incarnation of the



The digital artist behind this visual stunt isn't at his first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE reinterpretation. That title is reserved for the other uber-wide 1LE render we recently



We're talking about



And Khyzyl even took the time to share a though on his virtual contraption: "Chromaro. I'm having so much fun with this one, something a little special (hence this view)," For one thing, the chrome wrap, which might just be the most screaming element on the car, has been a trend for years and when you see one, you what kind of modding path to expect.However, the extreme widebody package of this 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LE brings the machine closer to the aura of a time attack monster.Then there's the glass roof, which is much more suitable to a Grand Tourer - keep in mind that this is not a panoramic sunroof, a popular option across many segments, but a full transparent top, such as the one Ferrari offered on the FF, for instance.Heck, if you think about it, the base car itself is a bit of a mashup. With its new Alpha platform, the sixth incarnation of the Camaro delivers the kind of handling that didn't use to be associated with the muscle car genre. And while the ZL1 incarnation of the Chevy , with its 650 hp Corvette Z06 engine and its even sharper dynamics takes things to ten out of ten, the 1LE package dials everything up to eleven.The digital artist behind this visual stunt isn't at his first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE reinterpretation. That title is reserved for the other uber-wide 1LE render we recently shown you, which had a completely different twist.We're talking about Khyzyl Saleem , a young British pixel wielder whose work we've featured on tons of occasions. As those of you tuned into our render tales have noticed, the artist has recently started experimented with the fully three-dimensional style displayed here.And Khyzyl even took the time to share a though on his virtual contraption: "Chromaro. I'm having so much fun with this one, something a little special (hence this view),"