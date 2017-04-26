Widebody 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Rendered as the Muscle Car from Hell

autoevolution

It's safe to say that we now live in the era of the widebody. Sure, fat fenders were brought to the market a long time ago, but, thanks to the world wide web, such aggressive body modifications now land on our screens on a daily basis. And the most recent development of the sort is definitely one of the meanest we've shown you all year.
To start with, the "base" car used for the render is one of the angriest machines on sale today, namely the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. And, since we're looking at a rendering, the possibilities for playing with the proportions of the Chevy were endless.

The pixels we see here come from Khyzyl Saleem, with the digital artist having held an Instagram live stream in the process of building this overly wild ZL1.

Speaking of the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE, we'll remind you that the spiciest incarnation of the sixth-gen model has been recently spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

The 1LE package means that the machine is ready to set a muscle car record on the infamous German track.

We showed you the track-savvy slab of GM flying on the Nordschleife last week and we'll remind you that the ZL1 1LE will do more than just become the quickest muscle animal on the Ring.

Since the standard ZL1, if we may call the 650 hp brute so, can complete the task in 7:29.6, the 1LE goodies could allow the Chevy to beat a bunch of supercars, Ferrari 488 GTB included.

In case you're wondering, the Prancing Horse isn't worried about this aspect. First of all, Maranello has traditionally avoided talking about Nurburgring lap times, making efforts to prevent its cars from being timed while playing the Nordschleife game.

Secondly, the current Ring time of the 488, which sits at 7:21.63, was set by Sport Auto. The German publication is a respected Nurburgring authority and yet its times obviously can't math those set by factory drivers.

Oh, and let's not forget that the Italian automaker could be working on a GTO incarnation of the 488, as we recently discussed.
