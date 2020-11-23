Examining the CNG-Powered Engine of the 2021 VW Golf TGI

Meet Odd Job, a Bespoke Yamaha SRV250 That’s Anything but Odd

In fact, the only thing that might be considered slightly unusual, if anything, is the workshop’s name. 9 photos



A five-speed transmission hands this force over to the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive, leading to a respectable top speed of 81 mph (130 kph). Right, the SRV250 isn’t exactly what you’d call a beast, but we’ll have to give it credit for being a competent entry-level machine.



Thus, I’ll bet the moto artists over at Japan’s Speedtractor were delighted when given the opportunity to work their magic on one such entity. For starters, the bike’s rear end received a custom subframe, supported by a pair of top-grade shock absorbers from Ohlins’ inventory.



As soon as they had everything welded in place, the specialists proceeded to honor SRV250’s V-twin engine with a thorough overhaul. The clutch setup was also refurbished, while a set of free-flowing air filters and a ceramic-coated exhaust system that wears reverse megaphone mufflers were also installed.



Additionally, the standard fuel tank was replaced by a bespoke epoxy counterpart that keeps things looking nice and sexy. It is complemented by a single-seater saddle, wrapped up in Alcantara with a quilted stitching pattern. Up front, you will find a one-off headlight module and new clip-on handlebars gripping a modified top clamp. To achieve a meaner riding stance, the clip-ons are joined by rear-mounted foot pegs on the opposite end.



To improve the aging brakes’ response time, the Speedtractor crew went about treating them to braided lines. Furthermore, the custom fuel tank houses a tiny speedometer to keep the cockpit clutter-free and a couple of side panels contribute to accomplishing a beefier aesthetic. The finishing touches come in the form of laced wheels, hugged by Pirelli Scorpion tires.



Lastly, the finished product was nicknamed



