autoevolution

McLaren Speedtail Gets Koenigsegg Regera Touches in Brutal Rendering

28 Oct 2018, 10:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
McLaren has swept us all off our feet yesterday, dropping the majestic Speedtail. We're talking about a hyper-GT, one whose three-seater layout makes it a proper successor for the iconing F1.
19 photos
2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail2020 McLaren Speedtail
Given the monstrous velocity figures of the Woking toy, comparing it to other hypercars on the market is innevitable. In fact, the Internet did more than that, mixing the McLaren Speedtail and the Koenigsegg Regera.

The render we have here is a mashup involving elements from both hypercars. And while the Brit comes with uber-clean lines, spicier visual elements coming from the Swede have been added to the first.

Returning to the numbers of the McLaren Speedtail, the automotive producer hasn't released the full details of the vehicle's powertrain, only mentioning that this uses hybrid power and deliver a thousand horsepower.

Nevertheless, the Macca is said to need just 12.8 seconds for the 0 to 186 mph (make that 300 km/h) sprint. For the record, this makes the Speedtail singificantly quicker than the Bugatti Chiron (keep in mind that the Bug packs 1,500 horses), with the latter requiring 13.1 seconds for the task.

As for the Koenigsegg Regera, we're talking about a hybrid that brings no less than 1,500 ponies to the game, with one of its most impressive features coming from the transmissionless powertrain.

Well, the Regera beats the Speedtail at the said game, since it can hit 186 mph in 12.3 seconds.

Then again, as it the case with the battle between the 2+2 Porsche 911 and its two-seater rivals, the British model can accomodate three humans, while the Angelholm machine can only cater to the transportation needs of two.

Regardless, we can't wat to see the two velocity tool being thrown at each other in a real-world test. And with certain aficionados believing hybrids should be skipped in favor of all-electric toys, the machines we have here beg to differ.

 

If McLaren Speedtail and Koegnisegg Regera make a baby. #hypercarclub #hypercars #mclaren #speedtail #koegnisegg #regera #hyper #super #mega #fast #cars #carpassion #carlifestyle #carlife #carlove

A post shared by Hypercar Club (@hypercarclub) on Oct 26, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

McLaren Speedtail McLaren rendering hybrid hypercar hypercar pic of the day
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is It Cheating? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Latest car models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticAll car models  
 
 