McLaren Senna First Crash Takes Place in Munich, Airbags Deployed

Whenever a supercar or a hypercar comes out, one can't help but wonder about the inevitable first crash of the machine. And the time has come to talk about the first accident involving a McLaren Senna.
An example of the 800 horsepower toy crashed in Munich over the weekend, with the photo above showcasing the aftermath of the adventure.

As you can notice, the tarmac shows tire tracks and it looks like the Senna went nose-first into a wall. Nevertheless, the damage isn't clearly visible, but we can see that this hasn't gone past the nose of the vehicle (hopefully, the curb the vehicle has climbed hasn't caused any underbody problems).

Nevertheless, the airbags of the vehicle have been deployed, which means the impact was more than a mere touch.

Now, as a Facebook post coming from the local McLaren dealer shows, the hypercar had been delivered on Saturday. And with the crash having taken place on the same day, we're sad to notice that the driver didn't make it too far.


The crash took place in the suburb of Grünwald, with the one behind the wheel reportedly being a 43-year-old businessman from the city.

Nevertheless, the details surrounding the accident are scarce - given the fact that the Senna packs stellar handling abilities and monumental stopping power, such an impact is even more curious.

Keep in mind that the British automotive producer is only bringing 500 units of the track-savvy toy to the world. Factor in the apparently limited damage and the Woking automaker's phenomenal expertise and we end up with the conclusion that this example of the monster should return to the road soon. However, with the price of the car sitting at about $1 million, the insurance costs obviously won't be light.

And here's to hoping that this remains the only accident of the McLaren Senna.

 

