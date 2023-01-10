McLaren's Supercar-Inspired Running Shoes Now Have Three New Colorways

Nowadays, it’s no longer surprising to see a car manufacturer tap into the streetwear market with some exclusive products. Ferrari does it, Lamborghini does it, and even Mercedes-Maybach does it. So why not McLaren, too? Well, they do, alongside luxury shoe brand APL.
Several premium and luxury car manufacturers are giving fans all over the world an opportunity to buy a product with their brand on them, even if they can’t afford their supercars.
And last year, McLaren joined forces with luxury shoe brand APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) with its first line of athletic footwear. Although they had flirted with the fashion industry before, the new running shoes marked its first tryout on the athletic footwear market. The collection was supercar-inspired and called HySpeed. The shoes included a three-piece segmented midsole featuring APL's patented FutureFoam technology, combined with full-length carbon fiber plates and nitrogen-filled cushioning to give them that exclusive look.
It looks like the collaboration was more than successful because the two brands started the new year by announcing three new colors in the collection. It represents the second trial for the British manufacturer in the industry since its debut last August and it continues to innovate thanks to its partnership with APL in its pursuit of “quality, innovation, and performance.”
Although APL and McLaren Automotive come from different industries, they share the same brand philosophy and high standards.
And their second collaboration brought three new color combos, taking inspiration from many different areas, be it from nature or their own products. There’s a Magenta/ Pristine option, with the vibrant magenta representing the “dynamic performance and driving characteristic” typical of the British premium brand and yellow hues that showcase a luxurious lifestyle embodied by APL.
The second combo is the Pristine/ Tan/Midnight combo, taking inspiration from the interior of the manufacturer's supercars and the French Riviera.
And the last option is not something vibrant, but the most famous and elegant combination, the black and white, giving an “updated, fresh take on APL’s historical best-selling colorway.”
The 2023 APL McLaren HySpeed running shoes will come with a retail price of $450 (£545 / 619,95€), available on the luxury brand’s website or its Flagship Store Experience at the Grove in Los Angeles, California.
Geoge Biggs, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of McLaren Automotive, says the new move came “Following the hugely positive reception of the first drop of APL McLaren HySpeed sneakers.”
APL co-founders Adam and Ryan Goldston say that the new collection shows “how versatile and exciting the collaboration can be, specifically with a special colorway such as the Pristine/Magenta ombré fade.” They added that their inspiration came from Woking Wizards and the brand used “unique mixtures of texture and color” for the latest athletic shoe release.
