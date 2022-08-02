McLaren Taps Into Streetwear Market with Supercar-Inspired HySpeed Sneaker Collection

Though you might never get to own a McLaren supercar, you now have the chance to wear something with the luxury car brand’s name on it. McLaren Automotive has announced the debut of its first line of athletic footwear, the fruit of its collaboration with shoe label Athletic Propulsion Labs.
Through this streetwear partnership, the British luxury supercar manufacturer is looking to reach more consumers like you and me, who can’t afford to buy their cars but perhaps are fans of their Formula 1 racing team.
This is not McLaren’s first tap into the fashion industry, but it is the brand’s first foray into the athletic footwear market. The limited-edition line of running trainers is called HySpeed and takes several design cues from McLaren’s supercars.
For instance, the trainers come with a three-piece segmented midsole with APL’s patented FutureFoam technology designed to improve vertical leap, paired with full-length carbon fiber plates and nitrogen-filled cushioning, making them just as innovative as the marque’s four-wheelers.
Further inspiration from McLaren’s cars can be identified in the heel padding, which is modeled after the automaker’s Senna seats for added comfort and support.
Moreover, the outsole features a tread pattern inspired by performance tires, so it’s also a reference to design details seen in supercars.
“Over the past two years, the APL and McLaren teams have collaborated on countless design sketches, many different construction techniques, extensive product testing, and rounds of samples to create the most unique performance shoe the market has ever seen,” said APL co-founders Adam and Ryan Goldston.
“Working with McLaren has been a dream come true for us at APL. McLaren’s history in design and performance is unmatched and the team’s expertise and attention to detail truly shine in this collaboration.”
The all-purpose performance running shoes are offered in five vibrant colors directly influenced by McLaren’s supercars, including White/McLaren Orange, White/Black/Ombre, Rose Dust/Creme, Energy/Metallic Silver, and McLaren Orange. They have a $450 price tag or 442.5 Euros at current exchange rates.
McLaren and APL’s HySpeed sneaker range will be available globally in select online and brick-and-mortar stores.
