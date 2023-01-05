McLaren and Gulf Oil Have Renewed Partnership, It's Not About Gulf Oil Liveries

Everyone and their mother are familiar with the Gulf Oil livery, which used to be a thing many years ago, and has since returned to McLaren vehicles back in July 2020. Ever since January 2022, McLaren has announced it will offer a hand-painted Gulf livery for some of its customers. Now, the two brands have confirmed their partnership is moving forward in 2023, as well.
All new McLaren automobiles will continue to have Gulf Formula Elite as their first fill lubricant. In other words, it means that the vehicles will be delivered with Gulf Formula Elite inside their engines, straight from the factory production line. The same oil is then the recommended one for upcoming oil changes, according to the maintenance schedule.
This is the kind of deal that many automakers do with various oil manufacturing companies. Their partnerships involve a "first fill lubricant," as is the case here, as well as certifying a certain type of oil with the company's requirements, which leads to it being the recommended kind for certain models made by a particular manufacturer over a period of time.
Naturally, these oil manufacturer and vehicle manufacturer partnerships may come and go, which is why some older models of some manufacturers have an oil brand and type recommendation, while their replacements come with a different brand of oil from the factory-recommended one. It is not just marketing, as it may appear, as some OEMs request certain blends of oil to meet their standards for some engines.
McLaren Automotive's engineers have been working with their correspondents at Gulf to ensure that the fully synthetic oil that is already in use in the cars is in accordance with the Woking brand's performance and efficiency demands.
Fortunately, the owners of those vehicles may use different oil brands if they decide to, but those must be selected in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendations. The latter go far beyond viscosity (or oil weight, as it is referred to), and may include the presence or absence of certain chemicals, which lead to specific characteristics of that oil.
Be sure to check the oil manufacturer's official documentation, as well as your vehicle's user manual when getting new oil for it.
Returning to the McLaren and Gulf Oil partnership, it is important to note that the firm will also be the official Fuel Partner of McLaren Automotive. Unlike oil, it is easier to select fuel for your vehicle, and all you must do is follow the instructions on the back of the fuel filler cap and then be sure that the pump you are using is correct.
Other partners like Gulf Oil for McLaren Automotive include firms such as Pirelli, Richard Mille, Plan International, Tumi, Bowers & Wilkins, InfiniteWorld, and Ashurst.
This is the kind of deal that many automakers do with various oil manufacturing companies. Their partnerships involve a "first fill lubricant," as is the case here, as well as certifying a certain type of oil with the company's requirements, which leads to it being the recommended kind for certain models made by a particular manufacturer over a period of time.
Naturally, these oil manufacturer and vehicle manufacturer partnerships may come and go, which is why some older models of some manufacturers have an oil brand and type recommendation, while their replacements come with a different brand of oil from the factory-recommended one. It is not just marketing, as it may appear, as some OEMs request certain blends of oil to meet their standards for some engines.
McLaren Automotive's engineers have been working with their correspondents at Gulf to ensure that the fully synthetic oil that is already in use in the cars is in accordance with the Woking brand's performance and efficiency demands.
Fortunately, the owners of those vehicles may use different oil brands if they decide to, but those must be selected in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendations. The latter go far beyond viscosity (or oil weight, as it is referred to), and may include the presence or absence of certain chemicals, which lead to specific characteristics of that oil.
Be sure to check the oil manufacturer's official documentation, as well as your vehicle's user manual when getting new oil for it.
Returning to the McLaren and Gulf Oil partnership, it is important to note that the firm will also be the official Fuel Partner of McLaren Automotive. Unlike oil, it is easier to select fuel for your vehicle, and all you must do is follow the instructions on the back of the fuel filler cap and then be sure that the pump you are using is correct.
Other partners like Gulf Oil for McLaren Automotive include firms such as Pirelli, Richard Mille, Plan International, Tumi, Bowers & Wilkins, InfiniteWorld, and Ashurst.