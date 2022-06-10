Puma Unveils Special Edition Suede Shoes for Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7's 50th Birthday

Puma and Porsche have joined forces to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 with a new special edition shoe model.
To keep things classic, the shoe manufacturer chose the Suede line which features simple designs. The special edition sneaker series will be available in 10 color combinations akin to the liveries that Porsche offered on the legendary 911 Carrera RS 2.7.
The Puma x Porsche Suede RS 2.7 sneakers will be limited to just 500 examples per color, which is also a tribute to the Carrera RS 2.7, as Porsche also intended to produce only 500 examples of the special sports car to satisfy Group 4 homologation regulations. However, the car proved more popular than expected, demand was high, so Puma ended up producing 1,580 units.
The design of the Suede shoes remains unchanged for this special edition, but Puma added the RS 2.7 logo on the back of the shoe and imprinted Porsche lettering on the left side of the shoe and "Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Limited 1 of 500" on the right side. Additionally, a label swen on the shoe tongue will provide buyers one free entry into the Porsche museum.
Just like on Porsche’s RS 2.7 sportscar, each shoe model has a main color and contrasting accents on the laces, lettering, and strips on both sides. Among the color combinations, there will be white with green accents, which was a popular combination on the RS 2.7, green with black accents, black with red accents, blue with black accents, and more.
I know you like what you see in the photos above, even if you don’t own a Porsche, but I have bad news for you, the Porsche-themed Suede shoes already sold out, though they went on sale yesterday (June 9).
Named in honor of the Carrera Panamericana road race, the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was unveiled in 1972 to much acclaim and was the fastest production car of that time in Germany, with a top speed of 152 mph (245 km/h).
