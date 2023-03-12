McLaren GT Has Much Bigger Problems Than This Tiny Scratch

Celebrating its fourth anniversary in a couple of months, the GT is McLaren’s most luxurious model. A true daily, it has a ground clearance equal to that of normal sedans with the lift engaged, and it mixes curvaceous lines on the outside with the typical modern-day design language of the Woking-based brand.
The total cargo capacity, front and rear, is 20.1 cubic feet (570 liters), according to the British automaker. It can fit two pairs of 185 cm (72.8 in) skis, and the respective boots, or a golf bag at the back, and it also has additional space up front, under the frunk.
Sporting a monocoque construction, the McLaren GT is a read mid-engine and rear-wheel drive machine that shares some nuts and bolts with the 570S and 720S. It packs a twin-turbo V8 engine behind the seats, which is good for 611 hp (620 ps/456 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. Everything is transferred to the rear wheels via a seven-speed SSG transmission. Engage the Launch Control, and you will do the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.1 seconds, en route to a top speed of 204 mph (326 kph).
Despite the neck-snapping performance, it doesn’t lack out on the usual amount of gear normally expected from such a ride. It has Nappa leather upholstery, premium audio, TFT screen behind the steering wheel, infotainment system, digital radio, dual-zone climate control, and other stuff. The GT is deemed as “the supercar for every day driver,” and it is said to make all other grand tourers “look very old.” These are some of the words used to describe it on the official website, where it sits next to other high-end exotic models made by McLaren.
Now that we reminded ourselves a bit about the GT, it’s time to move on to the copy shared in the gallery above and depicted on video at the end of this story. The clip came via azcycleparts on Instagram, and if you’re somewhat familiar with their work, then you know that it has suffered some extensive damages. Fire has gotten the best of it, and it has almost made it unrecognizable. The entire interior was ruined by the flames, which appear to have started in the engine compartment.
The punchy lump looks beyond salvageable, and the same goes for a multitude of other parts. In fact, there are only a few pieces that can still be saved, and azcycleparts will try to make some money off of them, as that’s what they do with the beat up exotics that end up in their possession. Chances are the GT in question has already been stripped to the bone, which is obviously well done, just like the rest of this once-fine car.
