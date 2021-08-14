Your Thoughts and Prayers Are Simply Not Enough To Save This Burnt McLaren GT

What on earth happened to this McLaren GT and why would anyone want to buy it are some darn good questions that we cannot answer. What we can tell you instead is that someone has actually placed a bid for it.
The Copart listing, which states that this burnt pile of crap that used to be a fine McLaren GT is located in Houston, Texas, reveals a current bid of $225 at the time of writing. And if that’s not enough to surprise you, then know that it hasn’t met the reserve.
As you can see in the images accompanying the ad, almost everything has been destroyed, save for the diffuser, exhaust tips, and rear wheels, which tells us that the fire probably started up front. The damages are so overwhelming that they have made the car completely unrecognizable.
Introduced in 2019 as part of McLaren’s Track25 business plan, with a $210,000 MSRP in the United States, the GT was developed for long-distance cruising. It has a custom monocoque, and enough space to carry a golf bag or two pairs of skis and boots, and other luggage.
The GT is McLaren’s most luxurious model ever built, and brings a lot of amenities, from the heated front seats, designed for comfort, to the infotainment system, TFT screen behind the steering wheel, digital or satellite radio depending on the market, premium audio, Nappa leather, Alcantara, and even Cashmere.
Despite being built for comfort, it is still very fast, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint taking just 3.1 seconds, and a 203 mph (326 kph) top speed.
Power wise, you are looking at 611 HP (620 PS / 456 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque produced by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, channeled to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
As you can see in the images accompanying the ad, almost everything has been destroyed, save for the diffuser, exhaust tips, and rear wheels, which tells us that the fire probably started up front. The damages are so overwhelming that they have made the car completely unrecognizable.
Introduced in 2019 as part of McLaren’s Track25 business plan, with a $210,000 MSRP in the United States, the GT was developed for long-distance cruising. It has a custom monocoque, and enough space to carry a golf bag or two pairs of skis and boots, and other luggage.
The GT is McLaren’s most luxurious model ever built, and brings a lot of amenities, from the heated front seats, designed for comfort, to the infotainment system, TFT screen behind the steering wheel, digital or satellite radio depending on the market, premium audio, Nappa leather, Alcantara, and even Cashmere.
Despite being built for comfort, it is still very fast, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint taking just 3.1 seconds, and a 203 mph (326 kph) top speed.
Power wise, you are looking at 611 HP (620 PS / 456 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque produced by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, channeled to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.