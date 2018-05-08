McLaren 720S "Dash Cam" Shows Teen Driver Crashing into Parked Audi R8

If you happened to get a deja vu while checking out the title above, this is probably because we discussed this crash, which involves a McLaren 720S and an Audi R8, back in April. Nevertheless, while we only had a piece of footage captured from behind the British supercar, a video that comes from inside the machine has now surfaced.
The new clip shows that somebody was riding shotgun in the 720S at the time of the accident, while also appearing to confirm the fact that the Macca was driven by a teenager when it crashed.
Keep in mind that the original story talked about a no-license 19-year-old driver who fled the scene of the accident.
"A 19-year-old kid took his sisters 720s out, didn’t have a license, then tried launch control. Lost control and hit the R8 that was parked. The kid ran away from the scene but forgot his passport in the car lol... the sister then was on scene arriving in a Lambo trying to take the blame lol," a Redditor explained, with the description having reportedly been borrowed from a supposedly private social media clip - the Reddit thread talking about the accident has been locked meanwhile.
Once again, we need to mention that while the McLaren did take off in a hurry, the lack of boost building meant the move wasn't a Launch Control episode.
Regardless, we can see the Woking supercar sliding as it accelerates with the electronic nannies off. And the 720S heads for an Audi R8 that was sitting quietly on the side of the road.
And while the accident didn't take place at serious speed, both supercars were seriously shaken by the impact. In fact, you can check out the original crash video in the Instagram post below, with this also showing the state of the McLaren after the crash.
