McLaren 650S Goes for an Unintended Crispy Look, Not Even God Can Save It Now

It’s a well-known fact that some supercars tend to catch fire all of a sudden, and they don’t even have to be thrashed in order for that to happen. Case in point, meet another exotic that fell victim to flames, a McLaren 650S, from 2015.
The predecessor of the 720S had a bright orange shade at one point, and a few black accents. That pretty paint finish is only visible on the front bumper, quarter panels, and on a part of the right door, as everything else has been destroyed.
As a matter of fact, if it wasn’t for the face, identifying the make and model would have been almost impossible. The fire left its mark on the entire back end, and this is where it appears to have started. Nothing behind the front wheels is salvageable, and won’t bring in any money to azcycleparts, which recently took delivery of the seven-year old supercar.
The engine would have been a great moneymaker, but unfortunately, it met its end in the fire. It was a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8, with 32 valves, which could be revved all the way up to 8,500 rpm, in case you forgot. The mill used to pump out 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) at 7,250 rpm back when it left the factory floor, and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque at 6,000 rpm, 95% of which was available between 3,000 and 7,000 rpm.
Tipping the scale at 1,330 kg (2,932 lbs) dry, the McLaren 650S was capable of sprinting from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.0 seconds when it was new, the official spec sheet reveals, and it had a 333 kph (207 mph) top speed. The fuel consumption probably interests no one who can afford to blow several hundred thousand dollars on a supercar, but here it is anyway: 11.7 l/100 km (20.1 mpg US). The carbon dioxide emissions were rated at 275 g/km.
Production of the 650S ended in 2017 when its successor, the 720S, was introduced. McLaren pulled the plug on the latter a few months ago, as we recently found out, yet they won’t be left without a rival to the likes of the Ferrari F8 for much longer, as they are readying a new one.
According to the brand’s President of the Americas, Nicolas Brown, customers who wanted to purchase the 720S were told that they cannot do that anymore, and instead, they ended up reserving build slots for the next McLaren supercar. The model’s name is yet unknown, and the same goes for the unveiling date too. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it in an official environment in 2023 or 2024 at the latest, but that’s our two cents on the matter.
As a matter of fact, if it wasn’t for the face, identifying the make and model would have been almost impossible. The fire left its mark on the entire back end, and this is where it appears to have started. Nothing behind the front wheels is salvageable, and won’t bring in any money to azcycleparts, which recently took delivery of the seven-year old supercar.
The engine would have been a great moneymaker, but unfortunately, it met its end in the fire. It was a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8, with 32 valves, which could be revved all the way up to 8,500 rpm, in case you forgot. The mill used to pump out 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) at 7,250 rpm back when it left the factory floor, and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque at 6,000 rpm, 95% of which was available between 3,000 and 7,000 rpm.
Tipping the scale at 1,330 kg (2,932 lbs) dry, the McLaren 650S was capable of sprinting from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.0 seconds when it was new, the official spec sheet reveals, and it had a 333 kph (207 mph) top speed. The fuel consumption probably interests no one who can afford to blow several hundred thousand dollars on a supercar, but here it is anyway: 11.7 l/100 km (20.1 mpg US). The carbon dioxide emissions were rated at 275 g/km.
Production of the 650S ended in 2017 when its successor, the 720S, was introduced. McLaren pulled the plug on the latter a few months ago, as we recently found out, yet they won’t be left without a rival to the likes of the Ferrari F8 for much longer, as they are readying a new one.
According to the brand’s President of the Americas, Nicolas Brown, customers who wanted to purchase the 720S were told that they cannot do that anymore, and instead, they ended up reserving build slots for the next McLaren supercar. The model’s name is yet unknown, and the same goes for the unveiling date too. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it in an official environment in 2023 or 2024 at the latest, but that’s our two cents on the matter.