5 Mazzanti Millecavalli Is the Most Powerful, Least Italian Supercar from Italy

4 New Mazzanti Evantra Supercar Spied in Italy, Expect At Least 800 HP

2 White Corvette C8 Huffs and Puffs Its Way Into New Upgrades, Can You Spot Them?

More on this:

Mazzanti Evantra Pura Is an Italian Supercar With a Corvette American Heart

Mazzanti – now there’s a name we haven’t heard in a while. Contrary to what some may think, the small Italian automaker has been quite busy recently, as they have launched a new car. It’s called the Evantra Pura and builds on the success of its predecessors , the oldest of which dates back to 2013. 19 photos



It tips the scales at 1,290 kg (2,844 lbs), has a high-tensile boxed section and McPherson struts all over that can become adjustable as an extra, and carbon-ceramic brake discs from Brembo that measure 380 mm (15 in) at the front and 360 mm (14.2 in) at the rear, hugged by six- and four-piston calipers respectively.



As for the highlight of the build, the kW ) at 6,300 rpm and 910 Nm (671 lb-ft) of torque at 4,300 rpm, it can be either of the two.



Another controversy surrounds the transmission, as while Mazzanti claims that it is a seven-speed manual, the paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel state that it is automatic. Either way, the punchy power unit rockets the supercar to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds. Flat-out, you are looking at in excess of 360 kph (224 mph), as per the official spec sheet.



Even though it is technically based on an older model, the Evantra Pura sports a redesigned center console in order to fit a larger and more modern portrait touchscreen infotainment system. A second display sits on the steering wheel. As you can imagine, the cockpit can be decorated by various leather, Alcantara, and carbon-fiber trim. Pricing is said to start at around $800,000.



Named after the Etruscan goddess of immortality, Evantra , the new Pura comes to life in Tuscany, is offered in limited numbers, and features a few updates over the older derivatives.It tips the scales at 1,290 kg (2,844 lbs), has a high-tensile boxed section and McPherson struts all over that can become adjustable as an extra, and carbon-ceramic brake discs from Brembo that measure 380 mm (15 in) at the front and 360 mm (14.2 in) at the rear, hugged by six- and four-piston calipers respectively.As for the highlight of the build, the new Evantra Pura uses a Corvette-sourced 6.2-liter V8. Strangely, Mazzanti’s official website states that the engine is supercharged and bi-turbo. So, which one is it? Your guess is as good as ours, and considering that it produces 761 ps (750 hp / 560) at 6,300 rpm and 910 Nm (671 lb-ft) of torque at 4,300 rpm, it can be either of the two.Another controversy surrounds the transmission, as while Mazzanti claims that it is a seven-speed manual, the paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel state that it is automatic. Either way, the punchy power unit rockets the supercar to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds. Flat-out, you are looking at in excess of 360 kph (224 mph), as per the official spec sheet.Even though it is technically based on an older model, the Evantra Pura sports a redesigned center console in order to fit a larger and more modern portrait touchscreen infotainment system. A second display sits on the steering wheel. As you can imagine, the cockpit can be decorated by various leather, Alcantara, and carbon-fiber trim. Pricing is said to start at around $800,000.

Editor's note: You can check out the spec sheet in the image gallery. You can check out the spec sheet in the image gallery.