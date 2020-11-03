EAV Taxi, a Pedal-Assisted Quadracycle That Will Replace Cars in Crowded Cities

5 Mazda MX-5 Gets Porsche Slantnose Treatment, Solves the NA Miata Problem

3 1990 Mazda Miata with a ’95 Engine Is the Low-Mileage Custom Build of the Week

2 Donut's Money Pit Miata Goes Widebody in Awesome Digital Makeover

1 Any American Could Be a Hero for Mazda and Receive a Limited-Edition Miata

More on this:

Mazda Miata "Pretty Pandem" Looks Like a Stance Boss

We'll kick off this tale, which revolves around a virtual Mazda MX-5 Miata build by answering two simple questions. Yes, the widebody you see here is the Pandem ND-generation Miata kit you can buy in the real world. And no, this isn't linked to the Pandem Boss package, since that development is destined for other JDM heroes, such as the Nissan Silvia S14 (240SX) and the FD Mazda RX-7. 5 photos



Nevertheless, since the aftermarket started playing with the little roadster back in 2015, there are plenty of possibilities and, as this digital one shows, their number will only grow.



Digital label JDM car renders, which is the one who brought the pixel painting to our attention, decided to go for an all-out approach. As such, the generously-sized Pandem overfenders, with their visible rivets, are filled by three-piece wheels sporting a concave design and super-sized lips with a mirror-like finish.



And, thanks to the use of air springs, the wheels are now buried deep into those arches. Oh, and let's not overlook the massive negative camber angle at the back.



Speaking of the posterior, this is where we find a generous wing, whose transparent sides manipulate both airflow and one's attention. The lower side of the vehicle sports rather restrained aero additions, with the list including a rear apron extension, side skirt extensions and a front lip spoiler.



Since this is a convertible, the said label also decided to showcase certain interior mods. And it all starts with the fixed rolling protection hardware - for the record, most racing clubs allow participants to skip this sort of hardware, relying on the factory rollover protection hoops of the ND model, which are hidden and can be triggered by pyrotechnic means. However, this only applies to vehicles without substantial mods.



The steering wheel reminds us of builds revolving around old Miatas, albeit with this involving skipping the airbag. As for the custom color scheme of the cabin, this can be seen by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elio Anzora (@jdmcarrenders) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:50am PDT The current ND incarnation of the compact sportscar might've entered production five years ago, but it still feels just as fresh as it should - this is what happens when the designers come up with what is arguably the best-looking styling to date and the engineers back that up with a weight reduction of over 200 lbs.Nevertheless, since the aftermarket started playing with the little roadster back in 2015, there are plenty of possibilities and, as this digital one shows, their number will only grow.Digital label JDM car renders, which is the one who brought the pixel painting to our attention, decided to go for an all-out approach. As such, the generously-sized Pandem overfenders, with their visible rivets, are filled by three-piece wheels sporting a concave design and super-sized lips with a mirror-like finish.And, thanks to the use of air springs, the wheels are now buried deep into those arches. Oh, and let's not overlook the massive negative camber angle at the back.Speaking of the posterior, this is where we find a generous wing, whose transparent sides manipulate both airflow and one's attention. The lower side of the vehicle sports rather restrained aero additions, with the list including a rear apron extension, side skirt extensions and a front lip spoiler.Since this is a convertible, the said label also decided to showcase certain interior mods. And it all starts with the fixed rolling protection hardware - for the record, most racing clubs allow participants to skip this sort of hardware, relying on the factory rollover protection hoops of the ND model, which are hidden and can be triggered by pyrotechnic means. However, this only applies to vehicles without substantial mods.The steering wheel reminds us of builds revolving around old Miatas, albeit with this involving skipping the airbag. As for the custom color scheme of the cabin, this can be seen by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.